ALBION — There was some good news and some not-so-good news for customers of the Albion Water Department.
A lag in the testing process has led to the extension of a boil water advisory for Albion residents following this week’s water issues.
On Tuesday morning, power was disrupted to the town’s water plant. At about that same time, an outside contractor inadvertantly bored into a 12-inch water main on First Street, between Hazel and South streets.
The town issued a boil water advisory that was set to expire at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
But a lag time in receiving results from a water sample has extended the advisory until 3 p.m. Friday.
Town officials did not receive results from their first same until approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday. The good news is that first sample was bacteria free, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
The not-so-good news is that a second bacteria-free sample, collected 18 hours after the first sample, is required before the advisory can be lifted.
“We don’t want to get anyone sick,” Ihrie said Thursday.
Ihrie said the second sample had been submitted, but results aren’t expect to be returned until early Friday afternoon.
Impacts on jail
While most people in Albion could go to the grocery store to get bottled water to tide them over if they didn’t want to boil, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber is responsible for approximately 200 people who don’t have that option.
Boiling water for a household to have drinking water is one thing. But 200+ inmates is another.
Fortunately, the department’s normal water supplier, Tri County Water Conditioning in Kendallville, jumped into the fray, donating pallets of 5-gallon water bottles.
The large containers were put into the department’s refrigeration systems and inmates have been able to have drinkable water.
“We’ve got a lot of drinking water,” Weber said.
While the town’s boil water advisory is set to expire at 3 p.m. Friday, Weber said he is going to extend his own mandate until the next day — just to be on the safe side.
“We’re going to keep giving out drinking water until Saturday,” Weber said. “Everybody’s got fresh drinking water.”
Weber said usable pressure for flushing toilets was returned at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, so that has not been an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.