ALBION — An Albion man has been charged with five felonies following a nearly 20-minute physical altercation with police Tuesday night at the CVS parking lot in Ligonier.
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Murillo was held without bond.
On Wednesday, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery filed formal charges of three counts of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
According to a court website, Murillo is scheduled to appear in Noble Circuit Court at 12:50 p.m. today for his initial court appearance. Most such appearances have been held virtually due to the coronavirus.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tanner Lock was treated at Parkview Noble Hospital following the incident and was released. He suffered scrapes to his hands and bruises to his face. A news release said Lock was struck in the face multiple times as he tried to take Murillo into custody.
“He’s doing fine,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said of Lock Wednesday afternoon.
Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Les Ware and Patrolman Michael Houser also suffered minor injuries. Ware suffered scrapes and bruises to his hands. Houser suffered pain and swelling to his head.
Indiana State Trooper Richard Williams was allegedly spit on during the encounter.
Officers from the Albion and Rome City police departments also responded to assist.
Murillo also was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for evaluation before being incarcerated.
According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, “the fight and resisting continued for approximately 20 minutes.”
The incident began late Tuesday evening while Lock was on routine patrol. He allegedly observed a car being driven erratically, including making unsafe lane movements and an illegal U-turn on a state highway.
Upon the vehicle entering the CVS parking lot at 101 W. U.S. 6, Ligonier, Lock activated his emergency lights. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Murillo, continued driving the car forward at a slow rate of speed.
Lock exited his police vehicle and approached Murillo while Murillo was still in his vehicle. Murillo was allegedly unresponsive to police commands and also seemed disorientated, according to court filings.
Lock reached into Murillo’s vehicle to shift it into park. At this point, court documents allege, Murillo attacked him with his fists. Lock used his taser on Murillo, according to the news release, and Lock was able to remove Murillo from the vehicle. But the fight continued.
Ware and Houser were the first local units to arrive on the scene, and Murillo allegedly continued to fight them as well, using his hands and feet.
