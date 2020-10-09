LAGRANGE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month across the nation, but in LaGrange County, a local agency is working to raise awareness every day.
Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, located at 201 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, offers services to victims of domestic violence and their families. The agency also partners with other agencies in the community to educate and advocate for survivors of violence in the home.
Kathy Dunafin, director of Elijah Haven, said abuse is not just physical. It can be emotional, financial, sexual or verbal.
“Domestic violence is all about power and control,” Dunafin said.
She and her staff provide clients with safe housing, counseling services, financial aid, job opportunities and advocacy in the court system.
During the 12-month period from September 2019 through August, Elijah Haven served 273 clients. Victims and families accounted for 651 nights of residence in a local safe house. In the past year, EHCIC has added a second support group geared toward Amish clients. The agency also has renovated the shelter, painting the second story and adding new bedspreads and valances to the bedrooms. The front porch has a new ceiling and a new furnace and air conditioning were installed. A new floor will soon be installed in the kitchen.
EHCIC is funded by grants and by donations. A board comprised of local citizens includes chairwoman Carrie Lambright, vice-chairman Ron Roth, secretary Sherilyn Lackey, treasurer Larry Miller, and members Sara Vasquez, Tosha Howe, David Chupp and Ingrid Lochamire.
Elijah Haven offers more information on their website elijahhaven.org or by calling 463-8700.
