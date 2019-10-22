ALBION — Meeting in special session Monday, the Noble County Commissioners got a more thorough look at what a new county government annex and a renovated courthouse might look like.
They also got a rough estimate of the cost — approximately $15 million.
At the commissioners meeting May 28, Jason Semler of financial consultant Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, formerly H.J. Umbaugh and Associates, delivered a presentation to commissioners and Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, outlining the different types of government bonds, different thresholds that would give residents a chance to object to a tax-funded project and borrowing limits and how they would affect the county tax rate.
While the county could potentially take out $5 million in loans without changing its current tax rate, doing a full-size project would cause the county’s tax rate to increase around 8-10 percent.
Semler then explained two different thresholds that would allow property owners to potentially contest a tax bond-funded project.
The first of those starts at $5 million and opens a project to a petition and remonstrance process. For that process to start, 500 residents would need to sign a petition after the notice to borrow was advertised to the community. If enacted, the pro and con sides then engage in a petition drive to see who gets more signatures. If the pro side gets more, the project can proceed, but if the con side gets more, the project has to be shelved for at least a year before the government can try again.
The second threshold is at $15 million, which makes a project eligible for a referendum. If petitioned for by residents, or often if initiated by the government undertaking the project, a public question would be put on a primary or general election ballot, asking residents for permission to borrow for the project. Since it would be a county project, all county voters would be eligible to cast a ballot in the referendum.
Smith told the commissioners Monday he envisioned separating two projects — one new annex building and one courthouse renovation.
The new government annex, which would be located on the block where the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sits, would cost approximately $11.3 million in hard construction costs, according to an estimate provided by third-party cost-estimator Blundall Associates. That project could be financed through traditional lease bonds, Smith said.
In comparison, the courthouse renovations would be a small expense, running $570,000 total, of which $350,000 would be spent adding new restrooms.
Blundall Associates figured in a 10% construction contingency in its total of $13.1 million in hard construction costs. Structurepoint also included several alternates, including a $600,000 lower-level storage area of 9,000 square feet for the proposed annex, bringing the potential hard cost total to just over $14 million, including the new structure and courthouse renovations.
Soft costs for the projects, including design fees, permitting and purchasing new furniture, were estimated at approximately $1.9 million, bringing the total estimated cost to $15 million for the base bid, $15.9 million with alternates.
American Structurepoint also figured in an additional in contingency monies to the overall costs.
American Structurepoint provided detailed drawings showing what departments would be housed in the annex and what the layout of the renovated courthouse might look like.
The next phase of the project will be design development, for which American StructurePoint will provide detailed drawings room by room, showing everything from furniture and equipment needed.
The Noble County Commissioners had tasked American Structurepoint with using the results of a space study to narrow down the options as they consider consolidating Noble County offices under two roofs.
The county currently operates in seven buildings that it owns and two buildings that are leased. To make county government more convenient for all those who have business with the county, the commissioners requested the space study to attempt to consolidate its operations under two roofs.
The drawings provided Monday detailed a two-story 42,190-square-foot government annex which will house offices for the surveyor, plan commission, building department, county health department, the 4-H extension, veteran services, GIS, the E-911 dispatch center, emergency management agency, public defender’s office, prosecutor’s office as well as the offices of the county’s auditor, recorder, treasurer and assessor.
“We have left each of these departments with expansion space,” architect Daniel L. Weinheimer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.