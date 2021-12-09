KENDALLVILLE — Forty-five runners in the Santa Stroll 1 Mile Race led the annual Kendallville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. Proceeds from the race will benefit Common Grace Ministries.
Grant Flora was the overall winner of the race with a time of 04:36.83. Jody Brown was the overall female winner and a Master winner with a time of 05:13.14.
Brian Shepherd was a Master winner with a time of 04:57.91. Runners-up were Kenya Leitch with a time of 05:22.12 and Isaac Campos with a time of 04:45.19.
Other competitors, in order of finish, were Isaac Flora, Mike Flora, Devon Bartlett, Khelli Leitch Andres Sandoval, Xavier Hofmeister, Graysen Ruch, Lucy Martin, Daniel Trinklein, Carolina Garcia, Eva Wysong, Israel Trejo, Xandrian Hofmeister, Chuck Wysong, Maria Wysong, Paulette Gracia, Kaden Lietch, Kevin Hearn, Remington Yoder, Xavi Hofmeister, Brett Edwards, Country Edwards, Grey Taylor, Kendall Edwards, Cooper Edwards, Vi Wysong, Teresa Wysong, Dillan Voung, Sandra Voung, Xzedus Hofmesiter, Christy Hofmesiter, Matt Shambaugh, Brittany Shambaugh, Katie Shambaugh, Susan Minser, Chris Kidd, Diana Lute, Tim Lute, Nancy Leonardt and Larry Leonhardt.
