LCHS offers a historical cemetery walk
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will host a cemetery walk at Eden Cemetery in Topeka on Thursday, June 9. That walk starts at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to join the walk should meet on the east side of the cemetery.
“Come join as we learn about some of the influential people that shaped the town of Topeka into what it is today,” said Bryan McCoy, president of the LaGrange County Historical Society.
For more information or to ask any questions, contact McCoy by calling either 350-8561 or 463-3763.
