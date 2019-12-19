Attendance, graduation rates hot topics for CN’s school improvement plan

ALBION — Central Noble is no stranger to making New Year’s resolutions.
And with school improvement plan goals updated for the rest of this school year, principals and administrators are pinpointing how they can work with their schools to enhance student performance.
Presentations on each administrator’s goals for their schools took up a chunk of time at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, as they updated both board members and Superintendent Troy Gaff on improvements to be made.
Up first was Primary School Principal Robby Morgan, who had three areas of focus: attendance, NWEA scores and student engagement.
Students with five or more absences are flagged in the school’s attendance system, and right now, those 39 level one students have letters sent home notifying their family of their attendance issues.
“It could be any absence, whether it be with a doctor’s note or whatever they have,” Morgan said.
If the students have two more absences without doctor’s notes, they’re then a level two, and have to meet with school staff to talk about what’s keeping them from coming to school.
More absences after that marks the student as a level three. Those cases can be handed over to the county prosecutor.
Morgan said with School Resource Officer Jason Koontz, staying on top of attendance has been easier.
“A big help now is Officer Koontz is helping track the attendance. With everything else going on, it’s really hard to keep track of,” Morgan said.
NWEA test scores have been a plus for the primary school, though. Scores have jumped significantly from fall testing to winter testing.
Morgan demonstrated this using kindergarten math scores. In the fall, 49% of students scored average or higher and 12% below average.
Winter scores showed 72% of students scored average or above, and 7% scored below average.
“That number has increased quite a bit,” Morgan said. “We’re making headway.”
Morgan also mentioned a system both he and Elementary Principal Jared Knipper use, which is measuring learning in “I can” statements.
What that looks like is instead of giving a letter grade in a subject like math, they instead teach a math-based state standard, like being able to understand graphs. The lesson then revolves around a statement like, “I can understand graphs and charts.”
Then, after the lesson, students take a three-to-five question quiz Morgan calls an exit ticket to show their proficiency in the standard.
“It takes that confusion out and helps teachers pinpoint what they’re working on,” Morgan said. “(Teachers) feel like they know their standards better. They feel like they know their students better, because they are using this and have that data right away.”
Gaff voiced his support for measuring how well students understand state standards.
“You’ve heard in the past. People say, ‘oh, you’re teaching to the test,’” Gaff said. “Here’s the truth. If the test is truly assessing the skills you want them to know, shouldn’t you be teaching to the test?”
Knipper was next to present. He focused on how CN Elementary could better serve its special education students and kids who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
He said special education teachers told him they wanted more social-emotional experience, which he already had a training session scheduled for the next morning.
“The biggest thing we struggled with in special education was teachers feel ill equipped to provide support students in need of intervention,” Knipper said.
For lower income students, Knipper said project-based learning remained as a big focus.
He also emphasized that with standardized testing, the state provides valuable data that he can take and implement into classrooms.
“Whether you agree with the standardized tests or not, it gives us some things that we know we need to work on,” Knipper said.
At the Jr./Sr. High, Dean of Students Ashley Vice said they were also focusing on attendance, but a special area of intervention for them was managing 18 year olds who no longer live at home.
After multiple absences, just like in the primary school, the student and their parents must meet with school administrators to work out what can be done about attendance.
Some is a matter of transportation, Vice said, like getting a student signed up for a bus route they didn’t know they could take. Others are imparting on them how crucial it is to show up at school.
Jr./Sr. High Co-Principal Greg Moe also talked about standardized testing, ISTEP and ILEARN in particular.
He said from stats gleaned from those test scores, he could see that students could improve in reading comprehension, and he was grateful for the team of teachers he has now that emphasize that in class.
Shawn Hoover, Jr./Sr. High co-principal, updated the board on how progress with graduation pathways have been going this year.
Hoover said the state hasn’t told schools how exactly to document progress with the pathways yet, so CN students use an individual data sheet to track themselves.
Writing all that down not only helps them graduate, but can make putting together resumes and applications for college and scholarships easier, Hoover said.
In other business, the school corporation held a public forum before the meeting began to hear public opinion on retaining Gaff as superintendent. No members of the public were present, and Gaff was approved.
The board also recognized its highlighted students and staff. Jerry Jackson at the Primary School, Asher Berkes at the Elementary, McKenzie Tracy and Jarrett Hawk at the Jr./Sr. High and staff Rhoda Noland each received a medal and a certificate.
