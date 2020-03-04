Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.