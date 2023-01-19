ALBION — A Ligonier man found guilty by a Noble County jury on a Level 1 child molest charge in October was arrested Wednesday in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Timothy S. Wicker, 39, formerly of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was booked into the Noble County Jail at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday after being on the run for more than three months.
Thursday in Noble Circuit Court, Wicker appeared via video conference from the Noble County Jail. Judge Michael Kramer ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and set Wicker’s sentencing for 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Wicker failed to show for his jury trial which began Oct. 5 and ended with a guilty verdict on two counts — child molesting as a Level 1 felony; and child molesting at a Level 4 felony — after 30 minutes of jury deliberation on Oct. 6.
Kramer issued a warrant for Wicker’s arrest on Oct. 5.
A Level 1 felony carries a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison. A Level 4 felony sentencing range is 2-12 years.
The crimes occurred in the time period between March-July 2017 when Wicker was 33. The female victim was under the age of 9 at the time the crimes were committed.
The girl testified during October’s trial.
“He touched me inappropriately,” the victim testified Oct. 6. “It happened almost nightly.”
She then went on to provide graphic details of what Wicker would do to her.
The girl did not tell anyone about what happened until she was in her father’s care in Ohio in the summer of 2018. One night, she was with a pair of relatives, both younger girls, and one of the girls told of being abused sexually.
Wicker’s victim then told her relatives her story.
“It broke the ice,” the girl testified, “and made it more comfortable to talk about it.”
One of her cousins told her own mother, who in turn told the girl’s father. The mother found out about the crime around the July 4 holiday in 2018.
One of the state’s witnesses was Julie Oats, a counselor with the Child Protection Center, an Ohio facility that addresses such cases. Oats took the victim’s statement.
Oats testified that it is not uncommon for there to be a long delay between such a child molestation occurs and the disclosure of the incident.
“Disclosure is a process,” Oats testified. “Some kids will hold onto it until they feel safe. Rarely do you have an instantaneous reporting.”
The victim said she did not feel safe to report the crime until she was removed from any contact with Wicker.
“I was scared of him,” the victim said.
Safely in Ohio, with her cousin’s story out in the open between the three girls, she felt free to share.
“I knew he didn’t have access to me and couldn’t hurt me and my family,” the victim said.
Wicker was originally arrested Feb. 24, 2020. At an initial hearing on Feb. 25 of that year, a no bond order was issued. Wicker eventually did bond out, according to court records, and on March 1, 2021, Wicker was charged with failure to appear for a court date. A warrant was issued at that time.
The warrant was served on July 21, 2021. During court proceedings the following day, bond was set at $50,000.
Wicker posted bond on July 26, 2021, and was released.
Wicker then missed another court date set for Feb. 7 of last year. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 8.
Wicker was arrested on the latest warrant later that month by Noble County police.
He then posted bond again and made multiple court appearances before failing to appear for October’s proceedings.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
