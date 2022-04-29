LAGRANGE — A Pennsylvania truck driver, who police say caused an accident on the Indiana Toll Road in February that resulted in the death of another truck driver, has been charged with reckless homicide by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office.
Joseph Jett, 35, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, was charged with reckless homicide and unsafe lane movement by the prosecutor’s office for his role in the February 20 accident seven miles east of the Howe/LaGrange exit.
According to the probable cause documents filed by the prosecutor’s office, an Indiana State Police investigation by Trooper Samuel Waterhouse alleges that Jett was traveling west on the Toll Road when his truck struck the rear of a trailer that was part of a disabled tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the highway. The initial collision caused Jett’s truck and trailer to veer around the disabled truck and then drive off the right side of the road on the grass embankment where Shamshitdin Nuridinov, the driver of the disabled vehicle, was standing. Prior to the collision, Nuridinov had placed several reflective triangles on the shoulder behind his truck, indicating to oncoming traffic that his vehicle was disabled. Nuridinow was reportedly standing several feet off of the right side of the road, an estimated ten feet in front of his truck, talking to his company’s dispatcher at the time of the accident. Nuridinow is believed to have been killed when he was struck by Jett’s trailer.
The probable cause documents also said that the dashcam video retrieved from a dashcam inside of Jett’s truck allegedly showed him using a handheld electronic device such as a cell phone at the time of the accident. Prior to the crash, the camera allegedly also shows Jett’s truck drifting out of its line and crossing the fog line on the right side of the road at least three times before his collision with Nuridinov’s trailer.
Reckless homicide is a Level 5 felony in Indiana and is punishable upon conviction of a term of incarceration of between one and six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
