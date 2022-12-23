LAGRANGE — The new trail system, some 4.2 miles of trail that allows visitors to walk right through the heart of the wetland ecosystem that makes up the fen at Pine Knob Park, is officially open, an early Christmas present to the residents of LaGrange County from the parks department.
George Dewald, the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department supervisor, announced the completion of the new system of trails earlier this week. The new trail loops around the outer edges of the wetland area of the park, and then turns and runs through the fen itself. An elevated boardwalk that sits atop a floating system of frames allows visitors to move through and see the most environmentally sensitive areas of the park without leaving as much as a footprint behind. Where possible, the trail sticks to the ground, using compacted crushed stone as a pathway.
The trail is completely ADA-compliant, featuring wide paths and special railings along the edges elevated boardwalk that makes it safe for wheelchairs. Where the trail crosses waterways, parks department crews built large wooden bridges. The trails also feature small extended platforms where visitors can stop and admire the view without blocking the trail to others.
Dewald said the parks department staff is excited to have completed the project and open it to the public.
Construction on the trail system was slowed at times due to material shortages. An official dedication and ribbon cutting will take place next spring.
