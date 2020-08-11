LAGRANGE — The second time around turned out to be the charm for both LaGrange County Trails and the Howe Volunteer Fire Department Monday morning as a group of LaGrange County officials known as a super committee granted them funds from the county’s Major Moves Fund.
LaGrange County Trails, a not-for-profit organization, was granted $1.5 million by the county to use to purchase land to build a new bike and hiking trail from Millersburg to Topeka and from Topeka to Wolcottville. The land was once part of the Wabash Railroad corridor through LaGrange County and is now owned by Norfolk and Southern.
That line was abandoned by the railroad decades ago, and the rails and ties stripped out of the ground. Now, the trails organization wants to purchase that land and use it to build a proposed new 17-mile-long bike and walking trail through LaGrange County. The money granted to the organization will be used to match funding requirements to help it qualify for a $5 million grant from the state’s Next Level Trails program. That program was created by the state to help spur on the development of bike and hiking trails throughout Indiana.
Expenditures of Major Moves money is overseen by a super committee made up of all three sitting LaGrange County Commissioners and all seven members of the LaGrange County Council. Any expenditure of the Major Moves money must be approved by a supermajority of the committee, eight people.
The group met with members of the trails group in March and approved the $1.5 million grant by an 8 to 1 vote. LaGrange County Commissioner Dennis Kratz voted against the proposal. Commissioner Larry Miller was unable to attend that meeting and did not vote.
Three days later, that vote was declared null and void when county officials realized a provision in the rules that govern the Major Moves money required at least two of three commissioners vote in favor of any appropriation. With Kratz voting no, and Miller not present, the vote didn’t meet the fund’s requirements. So the super committee reconvened Monday with all 10 members present and voted 9-1 in favor of the trails grant. Outgoing commissioner Dennis Kratz once again voted against the measure.
Jeff Wingstrom, LaGrange County Trails president, said members of his organization had concerns if the measure would pass on a second vote. Without the county funding, it would have been unlikely that the project would have qualified for any additional state funding. Wingstrom thanked members of the super committee for seeing the value in the new bike and hiking trail through LaGrange County.
“When it came down to it, they did the right thing,” he said.
Wingstrom said the state is anxious to see more biking and hiking trails built across the state, especially in rural communities like LaGrange. He added that the time delay for the grant from March until now has pushed back his group’s negotiations with the railroad over the total price of the land.
The trail, known as the “Hawpatch Trail” would pull a lot of bike traffic off C.R. 700S, the main thoroughfare that runs through much of Topeka’s Amish community. It’s estimated that more than 800 people on bicycles use C.R. 700S to commute to work five days a week. At least once a week, Wingstrom said, at least one rider is pushed off the road and into the ditch by oncoming traffic. Over the years, several bicycle riders have been killed by cars along C.R 700S.
Once completed, the new trail would give those bicyclists a safe route into Topeka.
State funding through the Next Level Trails program was temporarily suspended early this year because of the pandemic. Wingstrom said he has no idea when that program will be reinstated.
In other matters, the super committee agreed to give the Howe Volunteer Fire Department $100,000 to go toward the purchase of the new engine/pumper truck. Howe’s current pumper truck is more than 20 years old and was damaged a few years ago when it caught fire and damaged the wiring that runs through the truck. Although the department spent more than $30,000 to have the truck repaired, Howe Fire Chief Larry Watson said problems with the truck still pop up. The pumper recently failed a test that required it to pump 1,250 gallons of water a minute, putting local insurance rates in jeopardy.
With the Major Moves money in hand, Watson said his department can now move ahead and order a new truck. That truck is expected to cost about $450,000. With the money the department has on hand, it will still need to finance about $100,000 to purchase the truck. It’s a price Watson said his department is willing to pay.
“Now we’ll have a great truck for the next 25 years,” he said.
The super committee also heard a proposal from LaGrange County Youth Centers, Inc., another local not-for-profit organization, hoping to get a jump start on the money it needs to raise to build a new youth and community sports complex on LaGrange’s northside. The group was seeking a $3 million grant. That request died when no member of the super committee made a motion in support of the grant.
