LAGRANGE — Telling the commissioners Monday morning that people keep forgetting that the LaGrange County Office Building is more than 37 years old, Gary Mast, the county’s maintenance supervisor started outlining the upgrades he hopes to make in the structure.
“It’s time to start thinking about a facelift, inside and out,” he told the commissioners.
Mast made the comments during the commissioners’ regular meeting. He sought the commissioner’s approval to replace some carpeting in one of the building’s upstairs offices. That carpet represents the last piece of original carpeting still left on the building’s second-floor building. Mast got permission to have Quality Flooring, a Topeka vendor, replace and install new carpeting in that office for just over $4,000.
Mast said he told the commissioners its time to start thinking about modernizing the building’s second-floor bathroom and making it ADA compliant. That upgrade is part of what Mast called his five-year plan to bring the building up to date.
Mast also got the commissioners’ approval to spend $4,170 to replace and install window shades in a portion of the county’s justice services building as well as replace several sets of shades in the Extension Services office within the office building.
In other business, Bill Morr, the Emergency Management Director, updated the commissioners on the progress being made on a command vehicle being built for the county. Completion of that truck has been delayed several times, and Morr said several major components needed for that vehicle are still on backorder.
Morr told the commissioners it’s a problem other agencies around the state are facing as well. He said the state agency which granted the county the funding for the vehicle extended its deadline to spend the grant because of the material supply problems.
The vehicle will be used by the EMA as a mobile command center at large events, like the 2017 downtown LaGrange fire that eventually destroyed two buildings in the heart of LaGrange. Multiple fire departments took part in the fight to bring that fire under control and a command vehicle like the one now under construction would make it easier for various fire and police agencies to share information.
“It’s going to be completed,” Morr assured the commissioners.
The commissioners also gave the highway department permission to purchase a new diagnostic tool that will help its mechanics keep the department’s trucks in good running order.
Ben Parish, the highway department supervisor, told the commissioners a tool manufacturer offered to sell the department a new diagnostic tool and take the old tool in trade. The cost to make the switch is $3,575. The diagnostic tool is about the size of a conventional tablet and loaded with software that, once hooked up to today’s computerized vehicles, helps mechanics understand what needs to be repaired.
Parish said the tool will work on trucks of all sizes, from the department’s pickup trucks to its twin-axle heavy-duty vehicles. He also said the manufacturer will provide the county with annual updates.
The commissioners also approved a plan to forward $67,000 to Arc of LaGrange County to be used to purchase new iPads for their clients. Those devices will help Arc’s clients stay in touch with friends and family, attend virtual church services and doctor’s appointments.
The money for the iPads was granted to LaGrange County by the state, first being allocated to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
