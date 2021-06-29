KENDALLVILLE — Hendrickson needs more space.
As such, the company is planning to invest $1.75 million to build it, adding 17,725 square feet to one of its industrial park facilities.
At Tuesday's Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting, the company requested a five-year tax break on the new building expansion at its 220 Progress Drive location.
That's not the main building off U.S. 6 that most people associate with Hendrickson, plant manager Scott Aselage said, but will add on to an approximately 65,000-square-foot production facility that currently has about 50 workers on production lines.
The add-on to the building will create 15,600 square feet of new warehousing space as well as 2,125 square feet for tubing storage and cutting. Construction could be completed as soon as February 2022.
The expansion is needed because, simply put, the company has zero new space for new equipment, Aselage said.
There's plenty of work out there to be had, but in order to get in, Hendrickson needs to have space to add machinery if it's not something they can put on current production lines.
"There's nowhere else to spot a new piece of equipment," Aselage said. "Right now there are people looking to give work away, so if you have the ability to make new parts, you have a job. I've got to create the room, then I can go look and get the equipment."
Hendrickson currently employs 197 employees with total wages over $11 million per year. The tax break won't be tied to any new jobs, although Aselage said it's likely the company would create new positions in the future as it picks up new jobs and fills out the expansion. Just, at this time, he can't guess how many that might be and when.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe vouched that the facility is packed to the brim. She often cited a recent visit to the plant as reasoning why she supported a new shell building in Kendallville to be built out with 30 foot ceilings.
The expansion at Hendrickson will have 20-foot ceilings in the new wing, a step up from a lower ceiling height in the existing building.
"That new edition on the front plant there is stacked to the absolute ceiling," Handshoe said.
The estimated cost of the expansion is $1,753,603, qualifying it for a five-year tax break.
Hendrickson would save approximately $139,254 over the five-year span, while paying about $93,000 in taxes during the period before property taxes revert to 100%.
Commission members were happy to approve a break for the expanding business, voting unanimously to send a positive recommendation to the Kendallville City Council.
The council will consider the tax abatement at its next meeting on July 6.
