Butler CPA owner recounts success

KENDALLVILLE — Accounting isn’t something Carla Butler envisioned for herself when she was growing up.
“I was raised on a farm, so my mother never worked outside the home,” Butler said. “I was going to be a homemaker, just like my mom.”
But now, as owner and Certified Public Accountant at her business Butler CPA, she can’t see herself doing anything else.
Now, Butler helps other people and businesses with their finances in her hometown. She graduated from East Noble High School and, after college, came back home.
That was a move she just felt was natural, she said.
“I love the small community,” Butler said. “I love the hometown people.”
Being part of East Noble’s vocational ICE program got her interested in the field by starting her out in a bank and moving her from teller to accountant.
From there, Butler realized everything associated with being an accountant — the numbers, being a people person and paying attention to detail — all clicked with her.
Then, people who worked with her encouraged her to go to college to be an accountant at a time when not everyone was expected to attend a university.
That opened doors for her, including connecting with someone who gave her a position where she is now.
“I had interviewed the former firm that was here before we were Butler CPA as a college project,” Butler said. “He said, ‘If you ever want a job, call me.’ So, I did, and he hired me.”
That go-getter, people person attitude is in Butler’s nature, and it’s something a lot of CPAs have, she said — contrary to popular opinion about accountants.
“So many people think accountants sit behind their desk and think it’s so boring,” Butler said. “It is nothing like that.”
In reality, something Butler said she loves about being a CPA is learning all the time, and using what she’s learned from one client to know how to better help another.
“I love new challenges and new things,” Butler said. “I love when somebody shows me something. I have an a-ha moment.”
Though the job clicks with Butler, there’s still the perception that accounting and other numbers-heavy jobs are difficult for women to break into.
It’s hard for her to attribute this to just one thing.
“I don’t know what it is, if it’s an old-fashioned mentality that’s maybe continued on,” Butler said.
And though that perception might have been true in the past, Butler said, but now, she knows more women CPAs than men.
“Women are very detail-oriented, and accounting is very detail-oriented, so I don’t know if that’s part of it,” Butler said.
In fact, Butler CPA is completely staffed by women, something that, with a certification, would make Butler CPA more attractive to hire for companies that require diverse business practices.
Butler attributes her success to hard work, perseverance and integrity, all while having raised four kids, now all in their 20s.
