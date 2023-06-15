KENDALLVILLE — It’s official. There will be a race in Kendallville for mayor in November’s general election.
Retired longtime city parks employee Brett Slone has had all his paperwork filed to run as an independent against Republican Lance Waters, Kendallville’s police chief.
Slone, a lifelong Kendallville resident and near-30-year park maintenance worker as well as Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex manager, announced his candidacy in January.
Since Slone is running as an independent, he did not appear on the ballot in the May primary, which only selected candidates for the two major parties.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced she will not seek another four years and will retire at the end of this year after five terms in the mayor’s office.
“I made this decision after much prayer, consideration, and the support of my closest family and friends,” Slone said in his January announcement. “I have a tremendous amount of pride, commitment and passion for Kendallville and would consider it an honor to continue to grow its prosperity.”
Slone filed his official paperwork to run as an independent in May. The signatures he obtained to appear on the ballot were certified approximately two weeks later.
Slone said he initially intended on running the May Republican primary. But since he had not voted in a Republican primary since 2016, he was not eligible.
“I’ve always voted Republican,” Slone said.
He said he hopes not having a party label will help him reach more potential voters.
“I can’ focus on the citizens, the people in the community, not the politics,” Slone said.
Waters announced his candidacy in December 2022.
Waters has worked closely with the mayor after he was appointed by Handshoe as police chief in April 2020 following the retirement of longtime chief Rob Wiley.
Waters started his career in law enforcement in Hamilton back in 1997 for two and half years before moving to Wolcottville for a short time, then joined the force Kendallville.
After starting in patrol, Waters worked as a detective for 18 years before being named chief on April 1, 2020.
He’s been a part of the Kendallville Police Department now for 22 1/2 years.
“I am running for Mayor because I love this community, this is my home,” Waters said. “I want to see the best for our community. My wife and I live here and have raised our children here. I want to use my leadership and experience to move Kendallville forward and continue the great progress we have made in the past few years. I will work diligently to make Kendallville a better place to live, work and visit.”
August voting
Before November’s general election, there is going to be a primary reboot in a contested Kendallville City Council race.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer issued an order the week of May 22 calling for a special election to be held Aug. 1 to determine whether incumbent Shari Targgart or challenger Ron Stanley should represent the Republican Party on the November ballot for Kendallville City Council Second District.
The special election was deemed necessary after voter rolls were not properly updated before the May primary following redistricting, which was approved by the city last September, court documents say.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Kramer also ordered that early balloting be an option “so as to give voters in the special election the same opportunities to vote as were given for the May 2023 primary.”
In the May 2 primary, Targgart appeared to have defeated Stanley, 40-34.
No Democrats filed to contest the seat in time for the primary.
Stanley filed suit May 12, contesting the results.
Targgart and Stanley both stipulated in court documents that people who should not have voted in the district did vote and that people who should have been able to vote were turned away.
The issue arose over confusion following a redistricting done by the Kendallville City Council in late September 2022. That redistricting was sent to the Noble County Clerk’s Office, which had only five weeks to make the necessary changes.
Kramer found that the changes were not made in time for two state-required deadlines.
Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer said she has been working with the Elections Division at the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office since receiving the information.
“The state was involved the entire time,” Bremer said.
As of Monday, Bremer’s office was waiting on the state to help verify everyone who should be voting in the election was properly includes in vote roles prior to the August re-vote.
“We’ll get it figured out,” Bremer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.