ALBION — An Albion man arrested Wednesday during a warrant service involving 20 police officers in Kimmell was officially charged with multiple felonies Thursday in Noble Superior Court 1.
Daniel B. Portmess was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
If convicted on the Level 2 felony charge, Portmess could face 10-30 years in prison. A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years.
During an initial hearing Thursday, Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse ordered Protmess be held on a 15-day probation hold.
Bond was not set at Thursday’s hearing, but it could be requested at a later date by Protmess’ court-appointed public defender. Before bond is granted, a formal hearing before a judge would have to take place.
Portmess’ next court appearance has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 in Noble Superior Court 1.
Wednesday’s warrant service came at the conclusions of a months-long investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit.
Police said methamphetamine and firearms were seized from the residence at 2118 N. C.R. 650W, Kimmell after the 10 a.m. warrant service.
The police action involved 20 officers from Cromwell, the Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
There were seven structures at the address, which is just west of U.S. 33, that had to be hit nearly simultaneously, including a home, travel trailers, a cabin, a detached garage and a pole barn, as well as multiple campsite areas. According to Noble County’s GIS website, the property is just over 12 acres.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Investigation Unit allegedly made two purchases of methamphetamine from Portmess in July.
In both instances, fentanyl was also allegedly detected.
Police located a shotgun during Wednesday’s search warrant service, After being advised of his Miranda rights, Portmess allegedly admitted the shotgun was his, which enhances the seriousness of the alleged crimes.
Portmess also allegedly told investigators he had a half ounce of methamphetamine on the day prior to the warrant service. He told investigators he sells to one or two people per day.
During the search, police allegedly located methamphetamine in a trailer Portmess was living in, along with April Johnson, 38, of Cromwell.
Johnson was also arrested during Wednesday’s warrant service.
Johnson was formally charged in Noble County Superior Court 1 with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Johnson’s bond was set at $2,500.
Her next court appearance has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.
This isn’t Portmess’ first run-in with the law:
• Portmess was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison on Nov. 4, 2011, in Noble County on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony.
• On Jan. 6, 2012, he was sentenced in Noble County on a charge of failure to return to lawful detention/escape, a Class D felony.
• On Sept. 21, 2015, he was sentenced in Elkhart County to three years in prison on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
• On Nov. 5, 2018, he was sentenced in Elkhart County two two years in prson on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
