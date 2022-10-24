ALBION — Be Noble Inc., Noble County's local economic development organization, is working to develop a local talent pipeline with a focus on Industry 4.0 technologies, which it believes is necessary to ensure a thriving local economy.
In the latest step towards creating the pipeline, Be Noble is giving hands-on STEM education kits to local schools to introduce robotics and other automation technologies to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade.
High school and adult learners are already able to learn about Industry 4.0 thanks to the launch this year of Noble County's new iSMART Lab, housed at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Now, youth in elementary and middle schools across Noble County will be able to learn more of the fundamentals and pathways of STEM through KidSpark Education STEM kits, made possible by Be Noble Inc. The purchase and distribution of kits has been made possible by a grant from the Bosch Community Fund, as well as workforce program funding from the Olive B. Cole Foundation.
Just as the iSMART Lab has provided a venue and equipment for the Impact Institute to teach high school students, and Freedom Academy to teach adult learners, the new STEM kits are aimed at equipping schoolteachers with curriculum and materials in the classroom to teach science and technology to younger learners. The kits will help build a pipeline of learners that go on to participate in Impact Institute dual-credit programs while in high school, Freedom Academy adult certification programs, and college degree programs. The talent pipeline enables individuals to get involved early, sustain their learning journey, and land good-paying jobs locally.
"Introducing kids to the technologies common in today's manufacturing environments is about supporting all employers," said Lori Gagen, Operations Director at Be Noble Inc. "Similar technologies are already in use in many of our households and most non-industrial work environments. The STEM kits are aimed at enhancing learning and inspiring more kids to become excited about technology. Our goal is to provide opportunities for individuals to be lifelong learners and find a rewarding career path right here in Noble County."
Noble County is home to nearly 130 industrial employers, many of which are investing tens of millions of dollars into technologies that automate tasks, enabling workers to enjoy less physically demanding jobs while increasing their earning potential. During the past two years alone, over $41 million has been invested by local industrial employers in automation and other computer-related technologies. Non-industrial sectors also rely on eCommerce, cybersecurity, cloud-computing, automation, and similar technologies. STEM education programs and labs help prepare kids for jobs across all sectors.
To learn more about the KidSpark Education, visit kidsparkeducation.org. For more information about Be Noble Inc. and the iSMART Lab, visit noblecountyedc.com or call 636-3800.
