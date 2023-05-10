Ligonier council applauds school resource officers
LIGONIER — Ligonier police officers Chris Shearer and Grant Moser, who serve as West Noble’s school resource officers, have won a national award given by the National Association of School Resource Officers.
Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer recognized both officers at Monday evening’s council meeting as recipients of the 2023 Model Agency Award. The officers will receive their award at the national conference June 28-July 3 in Indianapolis.
“There were only five of these awards given nationwide in 2022,” Bryan Shearer said. “It’s a great reflection on a program that started in 2000.”
Ironically, the two officers were late to their own recognition. They were out on a call, so Shearer stalled for time in the hope that they would return in time for the council meeting.
The NASRO letter praised officers Shearer and Moser as “a shining example” among the nationwide nominees:
“Your organization consistently demonstrates the Triad Concept, serving as mentors, educators and law enforcement officers, while serving school communities in a manner that represented the bets in community policing. It is a privilege to bestow this honor to your unit.”
According to NASRO’s website, Model Agency awards are presented to agencies that exemplify the NASRO Triad model of training, policies, and standards. These practices ensure professional service to the school community and recognizes agencies for their creative and innovative approach to school-based policing.
Public safety director Shearer also noted that Ligonier’s new ladder fire truck will be delivered next week, after being in the limelight at the FDIC International Firefighter Conference recently in Indianapolis.
“It’s a wow,” said Shearer. “It’s a must-see. Thousands of people looked at the truck. People from all over the United State.”
Shearer praised the members of Ligonier’s Redevelopment Commission for their foresight in establishing a TIF district that has funded the new construction for City Hall and the fire station, and lowered sewer rates for residents.
Shearer said the new ladder truck will require firefighters to train before they drive and operate it. The truck is 48 feet long, has dual axles, and carries extrication equipment so that it can roll on any incident.
The new tuck has features and equipment on board that will make firefighting safer and more efficient, which is helpful as manpower dwindles, Shearer said.
The Noble County Prosecutors Office will pay 100% of the cost of buying three small drones for the city’s use, Shearer reported. The drone purchase of $6,500 was authorized at the April 24 board of works meeting with funds encumbered from the 2022 budget.
Shearer referenced the recent shooting incident in Kendallville, noting the presence of small drones made it possible for law enforcement to “see inside” the building and bring the incident to an end. He said the prosecutor’s office agreed the drone were an important tool.
The Porter House, once the home of the community Foundation of Noble County, has been razed with final cleanup continuing, said building inspector Earle Franklin. Attorney Jack Birch said the real estate sale of the property to the city was closed on Monday.
In other business, the council approved three CF1 compliance forms for tax abatement for three industries. The council approved the abatement compliance for West Noble Waste Recovery, noting that company is an asset to Ligonier despite not meeting its original projections.
The council approved compliance forms for Infinite Resources and WTL Properties without discussion.
A resolution correcting purchase price figures for AME’s abated machinery was approved, too. The abatement documents had to be amended because the first equipment company went bankrupt before it could supply the machinery. AME then had to buy the equipment from another company at a higher cost.
Park director John Parrish reported that the splash pad in Kenney Park is undergoing extensive repairs to fix leaks and replace plumbing with the correct strength of pipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.