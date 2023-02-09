ROME CITY — Clerk-treasurer Brenda Conley was already headed for retirement at the end of this year, but now she's stepping down a little earlier.
Conley, who has served as clerk-treasurer since 2004, announced her resignation to Noble County Republicans, who will caucus March 4 to pick a replacement.
The caucus is open to any candidates, but it's likely to be a simple exchange of office as Heidi Lang filed to run for the clerk-treasurer job and is the only candidate on the ballot for the May primary.
"Heidi Lang has graciously stepped forward already to fill this position for the remainder of the year. Additionally, Heidi has filed her paperwork to be placed on the ballot for the permanent position (and is unopposed on the Republican ballot) for the next term beginning January 1, 2023. She would just fill this position a bit earlier if selected at caucus and elected in the general election," Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly Williams said in a release announcing the caucus.
Rome City's three precinct committeemen will caucus at 10 a.m. on March 4 at Augusta Hills Community Center west of Albion.
Any other candidates interested in running can contact Williams at 242-0351, although even if they were selected for the job they would only serve through the end of the year because it's too late to get on the 2023 ballot for election to a full term.
