AUBURN — Growers can’t say their corn plants lacked water in the past several days.
We’ll see how the wet weather affected the crop in our Tall Corn Contest. Our competition to find northeast Indiana’s tallest corn plants will take place Monday.
If you think you have a winning plant, measure it to the tallest part, which could be a tassel. (Allow leaves to hang naturally.) Mark the plant so it can be found later.
Report the plant’s height Monday before 5 p.m. by sending an email to KPC’s Dave Kurtz at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
Tell us whether your plant is field corn or garden corn. We’ll declare winners in both divisions.
Include a good way to contact you by phone or email.
Corn growers in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties are eligible to enter.
Later next week, we’ll visit the growers with the tallest plants to check their measurements, take photographs and learn the secrets to their success.
The only prize is bragging rights as this year’s growers of northeast Indiana’s tallest corn.
