INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will likely see less cash back in their pockets under Senate Republicans' tax surplus plan as opposed to the tax refund plan promoted by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
If the Senate plan passes as proposed, Hoosiers could potentially save more, but they we need to have very high utility costs and/or buy thousands of gallons of gasoline.
Holcomb had proposed using $1 billion in state tax surplus to send cash refunds of $225 directly back to taxpayers in order to help defray some of the increased costs of inflation.
State economists warned that injecting another $1 billion into the Hoosier economy could actually be counterproductive, however, and could increase inflation by another 1% or more over the coming year.
Senate Republicans put some stock into that warning and rejected Holcomb's plan, instead creating Senate Bill 3, which will suspend sales tax on utility payments for six months and cap the state's gasoline use tax at 29.5 cents per gallon.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said during a press conference Wednesday that senators thought their plan provided relief to nearly all Hoosiers and would avoid the possibility of additional inflation.
But, the Senate plan would provide less cash back to Hoosiers.
That disparity is easily illustrated by the fact that Holcomb's plan would have cost the state $1 billion, while the tax savings portions of the senate plan would only cost about $300 million, Bray estimated in Wednesday's presser.
But how much would individual Hoosiers be likely to save under the Senate proposal?
Utility savings
S.B. 3 will provide "a temporary sales tax exemption for six monthly billing periods during which the sale of utilities to residential customers and the sale of intrastate telecommunication services to residential customers are exempt from the state sales tax."
Online personal loan and financial services website SoFi estimates household utility costs in Indiana to be about $362 per month. That breaks down to about $120 per month in electric, $103 per month for gas, $114 for cable and internet and $30 per month for water.
Move.org, a website providing information for Americans moving from residence to residence, provides a national estimate of monthly utility bills at about $370 per month, including electricity, natural gas, water, internet, streaming services and trash/recycling.
And RocketHQ, another online lending and financial services site, estimates Indiana monthly utility bills at about $357 per month, with electric, gas, water and internet figured into the cost.
The average of those three comes out to $363 per month.
If the sale tax holiday is applicable to the full bill, 7% tax on $363 would be $25.41 per month.
Across six months, the average Hoosier household might be expected to save about $150 on utility taxes – more if their utility bills are higher, less if they are lower.
Gas savings
Bray stressed in Wednesday's press conference that the gasoline measure was not a tax suspension — which Indiana Democrats have been calling for amid high prices — nor is it a tax freeze.
The proposal is for a gasoline use tax cap at 29.5 cents per gallon.
The use tax, which is indexed to the price of gasoline month-to-month so it rises when prices rise and falls when prices fall.
Hoosiers pay the use tax, which in July was set at 29.1 cents per gallon and, for August, is scheduled to rise slightly to 29.4 cents.
Since the cap is higher than the current use tax rate and because gasoline prices have been dropping recently, the fiscal impact analysis for the bill expects the measure will have zero impact.
"Based on information from economic forecasts, the GUT rate is not expected to exceed this capped amount. As a result, this provision is not expected to have a fiscal impact," the report states.
S.B. 3 does also freeze gasoline excises taxes and special fuel excise taxes at Fiscal Year 2022 amounts, and prevents them from a slight increase in Fiscal Year 2023.
The 2022 rates were 32 cents per gallon for the gasoline excise tax and 53 cents per gallon for the special excise tax, with rates rising to 33 centers per gallon and 55 cents per gallon in Fiscal Year 2023, respectively.
So, if put into effect, Hoosier motorists would save 3 cents per gallon on gasoline through June 30, 2023.
Kelley Blue Book, in a September 2021 report on average annual miles per year, cited Hoosier drivers typically travel about 18,000 miles per year, or about 1,500 miles per month.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average fuel economy for American vehicle is currently just shy of 26 miles per gallon.
At that monthly travel distance and that fuel economy, motorists would use about 58 gallons of gasoline per month, equating to a tax savings at the pump of $1.74.
If the savings go into effect at the start of August, that would provide 11 months under S.B. 3's measures, equating to only about $19 in savings for a motorist.
Again, savings would depend on use — people who drive more or have larger vehicles with lower fuel economy would save more, while those who drive less or have more efficient vehicles woulds save less.
Total
Based on these average estimates, Hoosiers might expect to save about $169 total between now and June 2023 under the provision of S.B. 3.
That's $56 dollars less than Holcomb's plan overall.
Also, S.B. 3 would take 11 months to fully realize — most of the savings would come in the first six months — whereas the tax refund plan proposed by Holcomb would send the full $225 in one lump sum shortly after approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.