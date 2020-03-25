3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Anthony N. Cole, 38, of the 2100 block of Candy Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony. Cole was held on $2,500 bond.
Ashley D. Fleetwood, 29, of the 3700 block of West Wolf Lake Street, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Fleetwood was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel W. Perry, 30, of the 1400 block of North Main Street, Fairmount, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.