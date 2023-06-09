Rome City parent group to sell ribs
ROME CITY — Rome City School’s Parent Action Committee will be selling ribs at Miller’s from 3:30 p.m. until gone on June 16.
A full rack of ribs is $14. A half rack is $7.
Chips pop and water will be available for an extra charge.
Proceeds will go to the committee, which supports students in many ways.
