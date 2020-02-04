SHIPSHEWANA — A woman police say threatened the front desk clerk at a Shipshewana hotel with a machete during a robbery in November has been arrested, along with her alleged accomplice.
Shipshewana police officers, Indiana State Police troopers and members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office critical response team arrested Mackenzie Scott, 22, of the 1600 block of Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, at a Shipshewana home Thursday along with Matthew Felder, 28, Shipshewana.
Scott, police believe, was the ski mask-wearing woman who entered the Van Buren Hotel on Nov. 16 at about 1 a.m. brandishing a machete. She allegedly used that machete to threaten the clerk behind the hotel’s front counter as she demanded money. Scott left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen jumping into a large, older model passenger car that drove away from the hotel, heading north on S.R. 5
Scott was charged with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Felder was charged with aiding in an armed robbery, also a Level 3 felony, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Shipshewana Town Marshal Tom Fitch said Scott and Felder became the focus of his department’s investigation after several tips pointed officers to the couple.
Scott and Felder also are suspects in a similar robbery that took place about a week later in Sturgis, Michigan.
According to a police report released by the Shipshewana marshal’s office, police received a search warrant to search the couple’s Shipshewana home and that officers found several items they believe link Scott and Felder to the hotel robbery. The report also said officers found several items linking Scott and Felder to the Sturgis robbery as well.
Scott and Felder each remained in jail Tuesday awaiting initial hearings.
