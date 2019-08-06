ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Michael R. Hodge, 31, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Hodge was held on $3,500 bond.
Randy L. Payne, 55, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony. Payne was held without bond.
Benjamin K. Vanvynckt, 36, of the 1100 block of East Donald Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a sarge of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Vanvynckt posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Christina A. Vasquez, 30, of the 5800 block of Woodheath Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Vasquez was held without bond.
Falisha F. Wiedman, 33, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Wiedman was held without bond.
Jeremy M. Rakestraw, 30, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Rakestraw was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher D. Stevenson Jr., 20, of the 300 block of Sycamore Way, Avilla, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of forgery, a Class A misdemeanor. Stevenson was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Stevenson was held on $3,500 bond.
Harry J. Zimmerman, 31, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zimmerman was held on $3,500 bond.
Morgin W. Zimmerman, 27, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zimmerman was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher A. Hess, 33, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Hess was held on $3,500 bond.
Patricia M. Spears, 49, of the 11400 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Spears was held on $50,000 bond.
Jason A. Weber, 44, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Weber was held on $4,500 bond.
Elsie M. Weldy, 49, of the 900 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Weldy was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.