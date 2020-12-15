Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Dec. 4, through Monday, Dec. 14, according to jail records.
Jerry Clouse, 47, of the 100 block of North Fourth Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Dec. 4 by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Hecht, 27, of the 800 block of East C.R. 600N, Howe, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 5, by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Hecht posted bond and was released Saturday.
Wesley Healey, 50, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 1180E, Stroh, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 5, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging non-support.
Jeremy Boyer, 43, of 4200 block of South C.R. 1170E, Stroh, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 5, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of precursors and possession of paraphernalia.
Saddek Al Ammari, 43, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Topeka, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 6, by LaGrange County police on charges of battery in the presence of a child and interfering with an emergency call.
Jordan Nieman, 24, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 1145W, LaGrange, was arrested Monday, Dec. 7, by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Nieman was transported to authorities in Kosciusko County.
Justin Conley, 35, of the 100 block of West Central Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday, Dec. 7, by LaGrange town police on a charge of battery.
William Conley, 56, of the 100 block of West Central Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of battery.
Ryan Gravit, 23, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday, Dec. 7, by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine with an enhancement; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of paraphernalia.
Susan Northrop, 61, of the 3200 block of North Hamilton Road, Mulberry, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of theft/prescription drug fraud. Northrop posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Holly Coons, 25, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging neglect of a dependent child.
Kevin Cunningham, 26, of the 25000 block of U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Jacob Lepley, 26, of the 5400 block of South C.R. 980E, Wolcottville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Lepley posted bond and was released Sunday.
