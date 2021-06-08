KENDALLVILLE — The city opened bids for a project to build two segments of new walking trail in Kendallville, work that will be fueled primarily by a state grant the city received in March.
The low bid on the project brought the work in at just over $600,000.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety opened four bids for work on what’s being called the Grand Army of the Republic Trail, two sections of walking path on the east side of the city.
The two segments will add just shy of 1 mile of new trail to the city.
The western segment connects the Fishing Line Trail to the Fairview Boulevard Trail near the entrance to ACRES Land Trust’s Detering Nature Preserve. The eastern segment extends the Dowling Street Trail from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart on the north side of U.S. 6.
Kendallville had specifically been working on trail plans along U.S. 6 out to Walmart as a safety improvement in order to get pedestrians off of the highway. People are frequently walking along the shoulder of U.S. 6 against traffic, sometimes pushing strollers, as vehicles zip by on the east side of the town.
The other project will close one of the final gaps in the Fishing Line Trail and it’s 11-mile connection from Rome City to Kendallville.
The city opened four bids received for the project, with the lowest coming from local firm Pulver Asphalt Paving at a price of $613,495.75. Other bid prices were higher, with the highest of the four up close to $760,000.
Most of the project will be paid for with a Next Level Trails grant the city was awarded in April, totaling $428,784. That grant pays up to 80% of the cost of a trails project, with Kendallville being one of 18 recipients of that program in 2021.
The board of works tabled the bids for review, with a recommendation and contractor award expected at the next meeting on June 22.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved $11,609 for gutter repairs at Kendallville Fire Station 1.
The station is in need of 310 feet of 7-inch gutters, as the current gutters on the building have been pulling away from the roof in recent years and causing drainage problems at the building.
The city will be able to continue using the existing downspouts at the station, which will save a little on the overall cost.
Also, leveling and concrete clearance work at the former McCray Refrigerator site is still progressing on a tight deadline, as Avilla-based Renewable Energy Systems is hoping to start construction on a planned solar field at the location as soon as July 1, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.