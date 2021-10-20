ALBION — Four down, two to go.
The third and fourth of six people arrested on serious drug charges in July 2019 in Ligonier were sentenced Tuesday — and neither will spend another night in jail.
Kitty. S. Hasse, 55, formerly of Ligonier and currently residing in Syracuse, was sentenced Tuesday in Noble Superior Court I on a reduced count of a Level 3 felony charge of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and three Level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
Hasse had been arrested July 8, 2019, and faced a charge of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and three counts of neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies. Hasse posted $50,000 bond and was released July 16, 2019, after spending seven days in jail.
According to court documents, Hasse admitted to being the leader of a five-person conspiracy which brought up to 1 pound of meth per week into Noble County over a two-year period.
The plea agreement filed in the case called for a sentence of no longer than nine years, with a cap on prison time of four years.
Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch sentenced Hasse to the full nine years, but suspended all but three years, with those three years to be served on Community Corrections.
Hasse was given credit for 440 days of time served, including eight days of incarceration — she spent several hours in jail on Dec. 17, 2019, immediately following her July 2019 arrest and more than 430 days credit for time spent on GPS monitoring as part of her pretrial release agreement.
In the end, the sentence equated to no additional days in the local jail and none to be served in a state prison.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had requested Hasse receive the full four years of incarceration as allowed by the plea agreement.
Department of Child Services officials had given custody of her six grandchildren back to Hasse earlier this summer, and Kirsch said that was a factor in his decision to utilize local alternative options to prison.
Following Hasse’s sentencing, Kursty Fugate, who is Hasse’s daughter, was sentenced in Kirsch’s court involving the same conspiracy.
Fugate, 33, formerly of Ligonier but currently living in Topeka, also faced a charge of Level 2 conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. She posted $50,000 bond and was released Aug. 1, 2019.
Kirsch suspended all of Fugate’s nine-year jail sentence, ordering her to serve two years on probation on a reduced Level 3 conspiracy to deal methamphetamine charge. In his sentencing, Kirsch cited recovery work Fugate has done.
Fugate graduated from a Turning Point recovery program and completed another program through the Bowen Center.
Fugate said Turning Point helped her greatly.
“They helped me so much,” Fugate told Kirsch during her sentencing. “I finally feel like a good person again.”
Kirsch told Fugate not to expect a break if she slips up and finds herself arrested again.
“You’ve got nine years hanging over your head,” Kirsch said. “That’s what I hope you don’t lose sight of.”
Mowery did not recommend any jail time for Fugate.
Hasse and Fugate were the latest to be sentenced in the multi-person bust.
The first person sentenced in the conspiracy, Bradley D. Davis, 34, of Albion, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to a lesser-included charge of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. He was originally charged with a Level 2 meth dealing charge.
On Aug. 3, Davis was sentenced to nine years in prison, with seven years suspended, on the Level 3 dealing charge. He was given credit for 247 days served and was placed on community corrections and given four years probation. That amounted to no additional incarceration.
Two other people charged with conspiracy are up for sentencing soon.
Tony L. Skaggs, 54, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday in Noble Superior Court I, having agreed to a plea deal on Aug. 17. His preliminary charges included a count of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Tony J. Skaggs, of the 1000 block of Third Street, Ligonier, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Noble Superior Court I. His preliminary charges included possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; and possession of heroin with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony.
The sixth and final person related to the bust, Pedro Macias, 47, also was arrested on July 8, 2019, by an Indiana State Police SWAT Team.
On July 19, 2021, Macias was sentenced according to terms of a plea agreement on a single count of dealing 5-10 grams of methamphetamine to nine years of prison, with five years suspended. With credit for 734 days served, Macias was placed on probation following his sentencing hearing.
The July 2019 arrests came after a yearlong investigation by the Noble Drug Task Force, which now includes officers from the Kendallville and Ligonier police departments and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
The conspiracy charge was filed because “they all agreed to sell drugs, and took various steps toward accomplishing that goal,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said in July 2019.
The investigation was conducted by Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division, the Kosciusko County Drug Task Force, the Ligonier Police Department and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to court documents filed in the case, Tony L. Skaggs allegedly admitted to detectives that he would drive a companion to South Bend to purchase a pound of methamphetamine roughly once per week. Skaggs said he received between $300 to $500 each trip, but said he “doesn’t touch the dope.” Skaggs denied any further involvement.
Fugate allegedly told investigators Hasse, Tony L. Skaggs’ ex-wife, was supplied the drugs by the unnamed companion, and that Hasse and Tony J. Skaggs were “in charge of everything,” with Hasse allegedly controlling who Tony J. Skaggs sells to.
Hasse, court documents allege, was in control of the money.
Hasse allegedly told investigators she had been dealing for more than a year. She said she got involved in dealing methamphetamine so her son, Tony J. Skaggs, would “stop cooking meth.” She allegedly said she had been “in charge” of the operation until her mother died in March 2019, at which point “T.J.” became in charge. She allegedly said Tony L. Skaggs received methamphetamine for the same wholesale price of $250 per ounce.
Fugate allegedly told investigators that she and Davis distributed methamphetamine together at times, and that Davis “distributes on his own at times.” She also said that the unnamed companion gave methamphetamine to her mother (Hasse), her father and Tony J. Skaggs for distribution.
Davis allegedly told investigators he would drive Fugate to meet up with individuals and distribute methamphetamine. He said the dealing would take place at one individual’s house “every day.” Davis said he was compensated for his driving by getting “high for free.”
Mowery said initially, investigators believed only one or two of the family members were involved in the sale of illegal drugs.
“They all were,” Mowery said. “They just had varying roles. It was far more than we had anticipated seeing.”
At approximately 5:30 a.m. July 8, 2019, the Indiana State Police SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 1015 W. Third St., where the five were taken into custody.
Hasse and three minor children were located sitting on a bed in Hasse’s upstairs bedroom. Police allegedly seized a pouch, located under the headboard, between the mattress and the wall, which contained approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and several small, clean plastic baggies, digital scales and an amount of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana.
Tony L. Skaggs and Tony J. Skaggs were located in the downstairs. Police allegedly located a cache of firearms, including rifles and handguns, located in a mechanical closet in the utility room/bathroom area. On top of the firearms was in a black backpack, which allegedly contained methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen to the Albion Town Marshal’s Office.
Fugate, Davis and a juvenile were located in Fugate’s bedroom. Methamphetamine, a large amount of small, clean, plastic baggies, several smoking devices, scales and hypodermic needles were allegedly recovered from that room.
When a confidential informant went to purchase meth at Macias’ home, he said he did not have that quantity on hand. Officers then followed Macias to the home shared by the Tony J. Skaggs, Fugate and Hasse, resulting in the warrant being issued for that Third Street address.
After posting bond, Tony L. Skaggs was arrested following an incident Jan. 22, 2020 in which he allegedly led police on a slow-speed pursuit near his home. He was preliminarily charges with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor.
Skaggs had posted $100,000 bond on July 23, 2019, and was released.
