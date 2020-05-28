Life-long educator retires

AVILLA — After 39 years as an administrator, educator and mentor, Avilla Elementary School Principal David Pine is leaving his predecessor Jeff Harper with one key piece of advice.
“I hope he comes to love Avilla Elementary School as much as I do and have. Hopefully he can appreciate the staff and enjoy the kids as much as I do,” Pine said.
Pine will walk out the doors of Avilla Elementary one last time as principal in the coming days as the school year comes to a close and he looks toward retirement.
What is he looking forward to the most upon retirement is being a better father, grandfather and spouse. He is also looking forward to spending more time hunting, fishing and becoming healthier.
“When you take care of 365 kids as an educator and get home sometimes the tank is low,” he said, in response to being a better father, grandfather and spouse.
He said the support he received from his wife Michelle and two children over the years was priceless.
Pine started his career with the East Noble School Corporation in 1981 as a teacher at Avilla Elementary. From 1993-95 he served as principal at LaOtto Elementary, 1995-97 as assistant principal and athletic director at Avilla Elementary and 1997-2009 as principal at Rome City Elementary. He returned to Avilla for this last stint as principal in 2009.
When August rolls around Pine said he will miss not returning to school.
“It will be the first time since 1962, that I haven’t started school in August,” he said. “I will sorely miss the kids and the staff.”
With that said, he is looking forward to being able to take life easy and not have a set schedule.
It is the love for his students and staff that have guided his 39 year career.
He said parents and students haven’t changed over the years. What has is the technology that is available for students, staff and administrators along with the rigorous testing requirements. It is that technology that has allowed this school year to continue amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would have never imagined in August this would be how we would have finished the year,” Pine said. “This brought out the best in parents, students and the staff. They all stepped up and did an amazing job.”
Pine who has continued to work from the building said it has been eerily quiet.
“I found myself almost busier during this time,” he said.
Using technology, Pine continued to work with parents and students checking in with them frequently to help them meet their needs.
“That is what you do as an educator, you take care of the kids,” he said.
He said each year he would get to know the kindergarten students first, because those students are the ones that will be a part of the school the longest.
After 39 years as an educator, Pine said he has seen three generations of students walk through the doors of the school. Some of his former students are now parents and grandparents. During grandparents day 2019, 17 of those grandparents in attendance were Pine’s former students.
His one key mission as an educator was to make sure each student becomes a well rounded person.
“Every day I got to work with great people,” he said.
