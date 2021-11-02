ALBION — The Noble County Highway Department would like to pick up the relatively flat, wide S.R. 8 and plop that footprint down onto Baseline Road from Avilla to Albion.
To pay for its portion of such a grant-funded project? Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith recommended an increase in the wheel tax from a minimum of $17.50 per vehicle to $30.
Without committing to the increase, the Noble County Council voted 7-0 to have Smith draw up an ordinance which would do just that at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Smith could present the ordinance for consideration at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, then could hold a public hearing and vote on the measure for a final time on Jan. 3. The increase would not take place until 2023.
The council also voted 7-0 to sign a letter committing to funding 20% of the first leg of such a project as part of the grant application process. The initial would involve widening and flattening Baseline Road from Old S.R. 3 to C.R. 600E. The price tag for the project would be $11.3 million, with the county needing to put up $2.27 million if the grant is awarded.
The new roadway would be safer and more vehicle friendly, according to Smith.
Noble County Councilman Jerry Jansen made the motion to have Smith draw up the proposed ordinance.
“It’s quality of life,” Jansen said. “It’s what attracts citizens. We need citizens.”
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman was on hand for Monday’s meeting on another matter, but weighed in on the impact for the NCEDC of a flatter, wider Baseline Road.
“Infrastructure is pretty fundamental to economic development,” Gatman said. “It makes a lot of sense to me as an economic development (tool).”
Without an increase to the wheel tax, the Noble County Highway Department would struggle to continue to be able to come up with matching funds for the many grants it applies for. To date, Smith has helped bring in $30 million in grants for road and bridge work to Noble County in the last six years.
To maintain the county’s current level of grant application and road improvements, Smith said the wheel tax would need to be raised to at least $25 as a minimum charge per vehicle on yearly license plate renewals and new vehicle registrations for Noble County residents.
To apply for large grants, like the $11.3 million Baseline Road project, an increase to $30 would be required.
Smith said the grant were received without the wheel tax increase, the cost of providing its 20% match would basically consume the highway department’s entire budget when the bulk of it would potentially come due in 2027, in effect putting the county a year behind on other road improvements.
When asked by Councilman Tom Janes what the impact of the increase would be on someone who purchases a new $40,000 vehicle, Smith said that vehicle owner would pay wheel tax of $93 at the current rate, with the figure moving to $138 at the $30 minimum rate.
The wheel tax paid for vehicles is reduced on a sliding scale depending on the original price and the age of the vehicle.
Most vehicles in Noble County, Smith said, would fall at the minimum level.
The council also approved two other letters pledging matching funds support as required as part of the grant application process:
• Reworking the Riley Road/Appleman Road intersection at a cost of $2.285 million, with the county required to come up with $457,000. The grant application is for the costliest of the options for addressing the intersection which is the creation of a roundabout. The county would not be committed to using that option, Smith said.
• Replacing Bridge 59 on C.R. 1100W between C.R. 950N and 1000N, in northwestern Noble County. The bridge goes over the Elkhart River. The total cost of the project would be $3.2 million, with the county’s portion set at $640,000.
All three of the projects Smith received letters of commitment for are part of the state’s Local Public Agency grant program.
Smith reported to the council that he expects to hear if Noble County has been awarded $500,000 in funding as part of the Community Crossing Grant program as soon as today (Tuesday).
Most of the paving work paid for through this grant would take place in the central part of the county.
