LAGRANGE — LaGrange County has a new health officer.
The LaGrange County Commissioner Monday voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Michael Conway to fill that role. He was formally nominated for that job by the LaGrange County Health Department Board of Directors at their April meeting.
Conway, a family physician affiliated with the Parkview LaGrange Hospital, replaces Dr. Tony Pechin, who was rejected for reappointment last November by the LaGrange County Commissioners. Member of the board of health nominated Pechin to serve another four-year term, but a new state law gave the commissioners the final say so, and with little explanation, they rejected his appointment. Pechin has served as LaGrange County’s health officer for the last 20 years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the only person at that time to apply for the position.
Commissioner Kevin Myers made a motion to deny Pechin’s application for another term at that November Commissioners meeting with no discussion of the subject. Myers said after that meeting he ‘thought it was time someone else was appointed” to be the county’s health officer. In the months that followed, the commissioners did not meet with the members of the board of health and did not explain why they chose to deny Pechin another term. Myers did say in November that several decisions made by Pechin during his tenure as health officer “did not meet with our approval” but did not elaborate.
At that time, no one else had applied to be the health officer, and a canvas by the members of the board of health of other LaGrange County physicians showed no one else interested in assuming the position.
Conway has been serving on the LaGrange County Board of Health as a board member, one of two physicians holding a seat on that board. State law requires that the county health office be a licensed physician. It also requires two of the board’s seven seats be held by physicians.
Cindy Swihart, president of the health department’s board said she was glad to finally have the health officer’s position filled and approved by the commissioners. Swihart attended Monday’s meeting.
Swihart said Conway will now step down from the board and a new member will be appointed in his place.
Myers said he was relieved to finally have the controversy regarding the appointment of a new health officer resolved.
In other matters, the commissioners gave their permission for Brett Hays, director at Steuben County Community Corrections, to seek an annual $2 million-plus grant from the state Department of Corrections to continue operating the local community corrections program. Hays said the program was “busy” right now, overseeing a record number of people participating in the program.
The grant includes a request for $75,000 to operate the LaGrange County Drug Court, as well as $74,308 for the LaGrange County Probation Department.
The commissioners affirmed a request from the LaGrange County Code Enforcement Department to levy a fine of $100 a week retroactive to Feb. 7 for a property deemed in violation of local public nuisance laws. That home is located at 3195 North State Road 3 in Mongo. Bill Stewart, the county’s code enforcement officer, told the commissioners the property is littered with trash, and its owners, William Papineau, and Tina Smith, have not responded to his requests to clean up the property. That fine now totals $700.
