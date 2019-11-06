ALBION — As far as Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel knows, this was a first — at least for the last five years.
The Noble County Council got some good news regarding its medical expenses during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Knafel reported that at the Noble County Commissioners meeting Oct. 28, the county’s health insurance provider reported that the county’s health costs had decreased, with claims down 34% over the same period last year.
In past years, Knafel had had to request additional appropriations to cover health cost overages. Over the last five years, that amount has averaged $250,000.
Knafel said it doesn’t look like that will be the case in 2019.
“That was really good news,” Knafel said. “It’s the first time I can remember I haven’t had to ask for an additional (appropriation). It’s been a really good year.”
She said the county may be able to invest some of its savings, which could help shore things up if medical expenses jump in 2020.
Open enrollment for county employees begins Friday.
Knafel reported there will be no premium increases for employees in 2020.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council signed onto an agreement with the town of Cromwell for the Noble County Planning Department to provide services in 2020.
Any issues involving planning or zoning will be handled by either the Noble County Plan Commission or the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals.
“They haven’t had a functional board in a couple of years,” Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes told the council.
In exchange for services, the county will receive an annual fee of $1,500.
Hughes said any litigation which may arise will be paid for by the town.
“I think it’s a good thing for the town,” Noble County Councilman George Bennett said.
The Noble County Commissioners had already approved the measure.
