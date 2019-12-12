Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon L. Anderson, 40, of the 3400 block of Adirondack Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Anderson was held without bond.
Brian K. Herrman, 51, of the 400 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Herrman was held without bond.
David E. Hicks, 39, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Carolyn S. Honaker, 52, of the 2100 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; false identity statement, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Honaker was held without bond.
Mark A. Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Leazier was held without bond.
Shay L. Bell, 32, of the 9700 block of Mettert Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on five warrants, including two warrants for failure to appear for court and three warrants for which exact charges were not specified. Bell was held on $6,500 bond.
Zakery E. DeCamp, 28, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. DeCamp was held on $500 cash bond.
Makensie L. Hale, 19, of the 6400 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hale was held on $5,500 bond.
John L. Maners, 20, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 200W, Albion, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of incest, a Level 5 felony. Maners was held without bond.
Angela K. Mills, 44, of the 200 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mills posted $1,000 bond and was released Tuesday.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 28, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 5 felony. Vasquez was held without bond.
