Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Devin A. Jamison, 18, of the 28800 block of Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Jamison was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert K Shuggars, 36, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrants charging a Class B felony, a Class A misdemeanor and a Class B misdemeanor. Shuggars was held without bond.
Matthew A. Vice, 36, of the 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Vice was held without bond.
Dylan R. Carpenter, 19, of the 8900 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Friday on a court order relating to a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David C. Hochstetler, 23, of the 1500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Friday by Rome City police on charges of dealing marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Jordin Markin, 21, of the 700 block of Seneca Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday by Albion police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Kirby C. Miller, 36, of the 600 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held without bond.
Michael J. Olin, 30, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Olin was held without bond.
Jennifer L. Oliver, 34, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant on a Class A misdemeanor for which charging information was not provided. Oliver was held with bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rugg was held without bond.
Linda J. Stacy, 29, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Stacy was held without bond.
Lena D. Williams, 46, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams was held without bond.
Carrie A. Barnhart, 38, of the 100 block of West Depot Street, Hudson, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery involving moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Barnhart was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew R. Hasting, 24, of the 4700 block of Scenic Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Saturday on warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hasting was held on $2,500 bond.
Harlan R. McDaniels, 64, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McDaniels was held on $2,500 bond.
Dagoberto Pedroza, 38, of the 600 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of theft-auto parts, a Level 6 felony. Pedroza was held on $2,000 bond.
Orlando Rangel, 18, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever having obtained a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Rangel was held without bond.
Billy J. Ritchie, 41, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was booked at 8:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order involving two Class A misdemeanors. No further charging information provided.
Brent M. Cowen, 47, of the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 10:10 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Trever M. Dunn, 19, of the 5700 block of East C.R. 500N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was held without bond.
Wade S. Holley, 55, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was booked at 9:21 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Gary N. Masters, 36, of the 600 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony. Masters was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.