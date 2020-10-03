KENDALLVILLE — Visitors to the Mid-America Windmill Museum now have an audio tour option to learn about the history of wind power in the Midwest.
Mike Fitzgibbon, a museum board member and volunteer, said the Kendallville museum took delivery in September of 12 hand-held audio devices and 500 disposable sets of earbuds from the Orpheo Company of The Netherlands.
The audio tour features 18 stations, 13 in the barn and five on the grounds where the full-size windmills are displayed. Visitors sign out the devices and earbuds at the gift shop desk, then wander at their own pace with the tour lasting as long as 1 ½ hours.
Each device can hold two sets of earbuds. Each visitor gets a set to keep, and while they are disposable, the earbuds can be reused on other electronic devices.
Each station has a numbered sign, Fitzgibbon said. Visitors press the station number on the keypad and hear the information provided by a professional narrator. The project took about a year to plan and complete, with funding provided by a grant from the Olive B. Cole Foundation.
Fitzgibbon said Bob Brownell called him about a year ago with information about the audio tour devices. They both thought the museum could benefit from the option. Fitzgibbon worked with former Kendallville mayor John Riehm on the grant application. The museum board approved the project in June.
“We took the content from our tour narratives in the volunteer handbook,” Fitzgibbon said. “Each state got a ‘stop’ number. We had to write additional narratives for the grounds.”
The audio tour offers several advantages, Fitzgibbon said. Visitors aren’t tied to a group with a tour guide, where maybe it’s difficult to hear what the guide is saying. Visitors can visit the stations in any order, or return to the ones that hold special interest for them.
“Group tours are still available, too,” Fitzgibbon said.
The COVID-19 pandemic drove visitor numbers down during the summer, but Fitzgibbon said visitors began coming back to the museum in September, including two bus tours of senior travelers.
Extra volunteers are on call for the bus tours, Fitzgibbon said. The passengers are split into smaller groups, each with a tour guide, to provide a better visitor experience. The museum remains open until November for visitors with 10 volunteers on the regular weekly schedule.
The museum’s annual outdoor tradition, “Windmill Winter Wonderland,” will again happen in December, with COVID-19 safety modifications in place. The light display is an annual tradition for many families’ holiday celebrations.
As in every year, the wonderland will offer many new light displays but the craft show, food and visits with Santa in Baker Hall will not happen.
“The Winter Wonderland will be a walk-thru display only,” Fitzgibbon said. “But we will have bags of candy for the kids. There will be no crafts, no vendors and no raffle.”
Volunteers will begin wrapping the windmills in lights in October.
