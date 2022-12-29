ALBION — It’s going to turn their professional lives upside down for nine months, but Noble County judges are willing to play ball when it comes to proposed renovations to the Noble County Courthouse.
On Dec. 19, the Noble County Commissioners heard a report concerning cuts to the renovation project from Zack Smith, the county’s highway department engineer who is overseeing the renovation work.
The Commissioners originally had set aside $4 million in American Rescue Plan monies to pay for the renovations which will add restrooms, reconfigure the courts and include larger jury rooms.
On Nov. 28, Smith revealed a cost estimate of $7 million for the project — if the courthouse can be completely vacated for the nine-month duration of the project. If the work is done floor-by-floor, the cost was set at $7.6 million and would take twice the time.
Weigand Construction trimmed nearly $1 million from the estimates with a variety of cuts, but the county would still have come up with more than an additional $1.5 million million for construction costs alone. That figure does not include furnishing the renovated courthouse, or architectural fees which could be as much as 15% of the construction cost.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer, Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse and Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen said they would be willing to work with county officials — even if it meant having to find temporary quarters to hold court while renovations are made.
“I’m definitely wanting to be cooperative and save the county the costs,” Kramer said.
“If it helps to save the county money and speeds (the project) along — we should all be cooperative to that end,” Clouse said.
“It’s a lot of money,” Hagen said of the $600,000 in potential savings.
According to Clouse, Noble County’s judges are scheduled to meet with the commissioners on Jan. 18 to discuss “options and how we are to proceed.”
During the Dec. 19 meeting of the county commissioners, Smith said turning the large multi-purpose room on the ground floor of the new Noble County Annex might be the best option.
Hagen said he was looking forward to that meeting, particularly any details about where the temporary courts might be held.
“I’m anxious about the solution in the interim,” Hagen said. “We need… to get people their day in court.”
Clouse said it may not even be possible to have court on the third floor while renovations are taking place elsewhere in the building, a sentiment echoed by Hagen.
“That’s been something I’ve wondered,” Clouse said.
Currently, Noble County’s three courts are located on the third floor of the courthouse. Preliminary plans call for moving Superior Court 2 to the second floor, which will allow for expanded jury rooms, restrooms, consolidated office space and improved security for all three courts.
Hagen’s court is the busiest, as he handles misdemeanors, small claims cases and Children In Need of Services cases. A typical Monday may have 60-80 cases on his docket, with another 40-60 generally scheduled for Tuesdays.
The unknowns of the project have Hagen anxious.
While cases involving felony cases can take months to get resolved, misdemeanor cases and small claims cases are more immediate in nature. People need to have resolutions quickly in these matters.
The other judges shared his interest in being able to provide justice in a timely fashion.
Moving the courts and providing for the security needs and jury rooms while those renovations are taking place won’t be a simple process.
Clouse and Kramer agreed that the finished project will be worth the headaches.
“I’m very excited about the finished project,” Kramer said. “But it’s going to take a little pain to get there.”
Hagen has been through a similar headache before. His first 19 years as a practicing attorney, he had an office in Syracuse in Kosciusko County. He was litigating cases when that county built a new criminal justice center. The courtrooms in that county had temporary housing as well. One of his cases was adjudicated in an REMC office. Another took place in the basement of a plan commission building.
“Change is always painful,” Hagen said. “We got by. The end product was certainly worth it.
“Five years from now, we’ll look back and say ‘what a pain.’ But look at what we’ve got.”
The third floor of the courthouse currently has two small jury rooms with one antiquated restroom just off one of the rooms.
A jury trial requires a jury room with room for 12 jurors and two alternates.
“We don’t have a table where 14 people can sit,” Kramer said.
Jurors have to do their deliberations in two separate rooms, with an open door between them to facilitate conversations.
Clouse and Kramer both said proper jury rooms are a definite need for the county.
The renovations will also help improve security, allowing the judge and jurors their own exits from courtrooms.
“It’s a great plan,” Clouse said. “The new layout would be much better in what we can offer the public.”
Renovations are needed and it goes well beyond the valid issues of security and jury rooms. In Hagen’s current office, he frequently wears long johns to work because his office is so cold — even with a space heater running. If he tries to plug in a second space heater, the circuit is overloaded.
The current courthouse is in need of an electrical system upgrade. Kramer pointed out that today’s courts are entirely run by computer. When the last upgrade to the electrical system was made, at some point in the 1960s, computers hadn’t yet become standard.
“There’s been a lot more electrical needs since then,” Kramer said. “The electrical system has outlived its life.”
Kramer and Clouse said it will be nice to have the entire probation and community corrections programs in the courthouse as well. Probation had outgrown its quarters in the ground level of the courthouse and staff has been split between the original offices and a leased building on West Main Street.
Since the courts frequently order people to report directly to probation, it will just be easier to have them go downstairs before leaving the building.
“It’s difficult,” Kramer said. “They have a tendency to get lost.”
Both judges have been pleased with how the commissioners, architects and engineers have sought out their opinions in coming up with the new design.
“I was really pleased with how they worked with all of us,” Clouse said. “They’re committed to doing it correctly.”
Hagen also said he was pleased with the input he had on designing his new space on the second floor.
Finding a place for the courts is one headache the commissioners will have to deal with. Paying for the project is another.
The county has received $9.2 million in ARP monies, but more than $4.7 million will be utilized — or is currently being utilized — for major repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, for installing a sanitary sewer line from the Noble County Office Complex-South and for drainage work recently completed on C.R. 1000E.
On Dec. 19, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said the county would have approximately $4.5 million in ARP funds to put toward the project.
Where would the remaining $1.5 million or so come from?
The commissioners will be scheduling special sessions with the Noble County Council to work out those details.
Possibilities discussed Dec. 19 included options of using CEDIT funds, dipping into the county’s Rainy Day Fund, bonding for the project or taking out a short term loan.
