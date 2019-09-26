CORUNNA — Supporting young people in their faith journey has been a consistent ministry in the 130-year history of the Corunna Church of Christ. The congregation will celebrate the milestone and those ministries Sunday.
Pastor Lee Bracey is the special speaker for the 10 a.m. worship service, with lunch to follow the service. Bracey, a former pastor at the church, is the founder of the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, a ministry the congregation supports. Other former pastors are expected to attend as well.
An open house until 2 p.m. will feature scrapbooks of photographs and documents from the church’s long history. Guests and friends of the congregation are encouraged to bring their mementos to share in the display.
Church members Dallas and Garnett Savage said the congregation is small, about 20 regular attendees, but has contributed much to its ministry. Dallas is also a former pastor of the church and is now retired.
“The church was chartered on this site in 1889,” Dallas said on a tour of the building. “The first building burned in 1948 when the wood or coal furnace caught fire.”
The fire, on Dec. 22, 1948, destroyed the entire wood-frame building except for the basement foundation. The congregation rebuilt, taking two years to construct the current building on the same foundation but on a smaller rectangular footprint. A small porch was added over the front door at a later date.
Dallas Savage said the congregation just finished renovations on its educational unit in the basement. Classrooms and the hallway received new carpet and fresh paint.
The church was first chartered in the Disciples of Christ denomination in 1889, but changed its affiliation sometime in the 1970s. Savage said the congregation became an independent, autonomous Church of Christ, without a denominational headquarters. Elders lead the congregation.
In addition to the Woodburn children’s home, the congregation supports Lake James Christian Assembly, a camp near Angola, and Harlan Christian School. The camp was a former hotel and resort property.
Savage said the congregation reaches out to college students at Trine University, too, with a Christian Campus House. The off-campus residential facility is located in three houses, a men’s house, a women’s house and an office house. The complex provides students with housing, weekly meetings, fellowship, meals, ministry and access to church activities. He said 82 students are currently being served. Travis Wilhelm is the onsite minister there, and two buses provided transportation for group outings.
“We get students from all over the world at Trine,” Savage said. “It’s a great opportunity to evangelize.”
The congregation also financially supports Central Christian College in Missouri.
The congregation has its own personal ministry, Faith Promise, for its members, too. “A person makes a commitment to God,” Savage said. “The more you give, the more you get back. Faith Promise has been the backbone of our ministry,” Savage said. “It’s not a pledge program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.