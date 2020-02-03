KENDALLVILLE — As someone who grew up in and is raising his kids in Noble County, Brad Graden is very familiar with its struggles and successes over the years.
That history with the area is a huge strength for him, Graden said, in his role as the executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
“I understand the history of the community, at least for the last 50 years, and know where it's gone, know the things that it's gone through,” Graden said.
He’s at the helm after the former executive director, Jenna Ott, went to work as the vice president of programs at the Dekko Foundation.
Having his bachelor’s degree in economics from Wabash College and masters in economics from Purdue, some might recognize Graden from working for banks, including Campbell and Fetter, over the years.
Others, however, might recognize him as their kids’ former coach and teacher. Graden also holds a teaching certificate from Purdue Fort Wayne.
After graduating from college, Graden coached wrestling at Central Noble and coached football and substitute taught at East Noble.
It was in those roles that he “caught the bug” for public service, he said.
“Once I got into teaching is really when it turned more and more into community focus, trying to have a positive impact on the community, and I think teaching is a great way to do that,” Graden said.
Being in this new role since November, Graden is starting to form a vision for drawing people to the county and encouraging them to stay.
One reason he personally stayed in Noble County after graduating from East Noble was the strength of the community.
For example, in 2013, Noble County residents formed a group fundraising effort to help the Strand movie theater pay for nearly $120,000 in digital film equipment.
Without the funds, the Strand likely would have closed its doors.
“I've always been impressed with the way this community gets behind each other,” Graden said. “For the size of community that we have in Kendallville and Noble County, the features that we have here, I think, are wonderful.”
Continuing to support quality of life will be key in attracting people to the area, Graden said, and he already sees a lot of positivity for the Kendallville Public Library and use of the county’s numerous trails.
The proposed 70-unit housing subdivision on Sherman Street in Kendallville should help with that vision, too, Graden said.
Other than expanding and attracting new residents, Graden said he plans on using his relationships with local service groups to improve communications, so people with a common goal can work together and have a stronger effort.
“I think we're much more powerful as a group,” Graden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.