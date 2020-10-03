LAGRANGE — Expanding your business model and building a new branch office always has its surprises, but try doing that in 2020, during a pandemic and you wind up facing some real challenges.
But the walls are going up on the new Interra Credit branch office in LaGrange, and company representatives say that office will be up and running by early spring.
Joel Richard, Interra’s senior vice president of member experience said the Goshen based financial institution has been looking at LaGrange for a long time, waiting until the time was right to build and staff a new branch office. Despite the competition – there are already four other financial institutions here – Richard said coming to LaGrange just made sense for Interra.
“Anywhere you go at this point, if there’s any semblance of population, there’s usually going to be a market that saturated with other financial institutions,” he explained. “But we spent a couple of years actually trying to decide where we wanted to expand. I think we wanted to make sure we found communities where we are a good fit, and so we spent time looking at the entire multi-county area we serve, LaGrange stuck out as our top candidate for expansion, and so that direction we decided to go.”
Interra is a credit union, LaGrange’s first credit union, meaning it is a not-for-profit organization that is owned by its members, its customers, not shareholders. Richard said as Interra has expanded beyond its home base of Goshen, it’s created several inroads into the LaGrange market, including a number of local members. Richards added that Interra’s member-driven approach to finance meant it well position to meet the financial needs of LaGrange members.
“We have a segment of members already there in LaGrange, so we felt like there are more people who are the type member that we want to serve. We already have two branches in LaGrange County, it made sense to have a location in LaGrange,” he explained. “We do a lot of mortgage volume and we do a fair amount of small business and ag lending, so we’ll serve not just the town of LaGrange, but the area around it. Again, it just made a lot of sense of us to come in.”
Richard said the idea of joining a credit union might be a new concept to many people, but he added he doesn’t think it will take much time for new members to start to appreciate the difference.
“People ask about this all the time. I would say the difference is credit unions are nonprofits, and our members are technically our owners,” he said. “Before we make any decision — and this is true a the executive level — the question that always gets asked is ‘What will the impact be on our members?’ And then we make those decisions based on what we think will be the best thing for our membership as a whole. Sometimes those decisions don’t make sense for a business, but they do make sense for our members.”
The new LaGrange branch will create seven new jobs.
“The building will be 3,200 square feet, a little bigger than expected as first planned,” he said. “That’s mostly because we want to have a large lending presence, and we wanted to make sure we had enough office space to do that.”
Construction on the building is about five months behind schedule, thanks to shortages of some building supplies caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Richard said the building’s walls, roof, windows, and doors will be in place before the first snow of the year flies, making it possible for the construction crew to concentrate on the building’s interior. The office is expected to open sometime in February or March.
Richard said Interra leadership recently spent some time thinking about and adopting a new mission statement that he says suits Interra and its employees to a T.
“We just came out with a new vision statement, ‘Do well to do good,’” he said.
“It speaks not only about our membership, but our communities and our people. We have a really rich history of serving our communities.”
Headquartered in Goshen, when the new LaGrange branch opens, Interra will have 16 branch offices located around Elkhart, LaGrange, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.
