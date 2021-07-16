KENDALLVILLE — It isn’t a horse of a different color.
For Ali Kimmel, a 16-year-old Jefferson Township 4-H’er, they are horses of a different size.
Kimmel had spent seven years showing horses at the Noble County Fair, but he hadn’t worked much with the much larger draft horses. Until Thursday morning.
“That was my first time driving in the actual wagon,” Kimmel said after working a pair of percherons around the infield area in preparation for Thursday’s draft horse show. “That was my first time driving, just to get them warmed up for the show.”
After Kimmel had her turn, her younger sister Addison Merriman had a go. Both had veteran draft horse driver Damien Firestine, 19, beside them.
Firestine had driven the horses for years, but had graduated out of the program. Kimmel did not want to see the draft horses literally put out to pasture.
“I love animals,” she said. “I didn’t want to see these really nice horses in a pasture all their life and not doing what they love.”
“They expressed some interest last year,” Firestine said. “We decided to give them a shot at it. They’re doing really good. I’m really impressed.”
Firestine said the girls’ experience with other horses crosses over nicely to the larger draft animals. But there are differences.
“It was kind of scary at first,” Kimmel said. “They are way bigger and stronger than mine are.”
The percherons Kimmel was using responded well to her driving skills.
“They listen to your voice really well,” Kimmel said.
But she said it is also important to keep the reins firm so the horses can tell there is a bit in their mouth. On the other hand, she said you don’t want to be too harsh with the bit.
“It’s just a very nice, easy pull back,” Kimmel said.
Firestine said first-time drivers need to remember they have large animals under their control and that the wagon being pulled behind them can make navigation a little tricky.
“Don’t cut corners,” he said. “Swing wide enough.”
That Kimmel and Merriman did so well in their first driving experiences says a lot about their skills with horses, Firestine said. If the driver is nervous, the horses will be nervous. His first year or two of driving, he was nervous and it was transferred through the reins to the animals.
“The horses can sense a lot more than you think,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.