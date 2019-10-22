Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
James Voorde Jr., 54, of the 12000 block of Dickison Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of operating while intoxicated endangering a child.
Deon Goodwin, 25, of the 1200 block of Chinaberry Drive, Elkhart, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating without a license.
Alexis Davidson, 36, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine.
Brent Davidson, 35 of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Saturday and charge with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine and operating while a habitual traffic violator.
Kenneth Henderson, 39, of the 200 block of Sycamore Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday and charged for failure to appear on a charge of operating while intoxicated and operating without ever receiving a license.
Mark Bish, 51, of the 13000 block of C.R. 12, Corunna, was arrested on Friday and charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.