KENDALLVILLE — A multi-agency illegal drug investigation culminated with the arrest of six people Wednesday at approximately 6:09 a.m. in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Kendallville and the removal of two children under the age of 5.
Cain Williams, who resides at the residence, was formally charged Thursday with one count of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; three counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and one count of possession of marijuana as a Class B misdemeanor.
Williams’ highest charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery.
Williams is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Noble County Jail. His next hearing is set for Nov. 2.
Also arrested and booked into the Noble County Jail were:
• Sonja K. Connell, 59, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Connell was held on $2,500 bond.
• Shelby L. Combs, 27, of Michigan City, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor. Combs posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
• Matthew D. Dressler I, 34, of the 400 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
• Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. No bond information provided.
• Steven J. Lester, 31, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Lester was held without bond.
“I was very pleased with the outcome Wednesday,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “Any time we can get kids out of that environment is a win by everybody.”
The Kendallville Police Department worked in conjunction with officers from Ligonier and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department who are assigned to drug investigations. As a result of the investigation, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office applied for a search warrant which was approved by Judge Steve Hagen on Tuesday afternoon.
The warrant was served early morning on Wednesday by officers from Kendallville, Ligonier, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.
“The Kendallville Police Department is grateful to all the other agencies involved in this arrest,” Waters said. “This is exactly how we want these investigations to work out; a suspected drug dealer in custody and everyone involved is safe.”
