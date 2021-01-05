KENDALLVILLE — COVID-19 has its direct share of the blame in holding up lighting of Kendallville new streetlights after hitting contractors doing the work, but indirectly, hangups in the supply chain for parts also factor into the equation.
The holdup isn't simply because a switch hasn't been flipped yet. It's more than the switch can't be flipped yet because it the components aren't connected and final wiring can't get done.
Kendallville City Engineer Scott Derby helped clarify the specifics of what exactly needs to get finished in order for Main Street to get lit and the problem is parts.
"I spoke with contractors twice (Dec. 29) and the supply chain for the specialty electrical parts that he needs to complete the job has been severely impacted, to put it mildly," Derby said last week.
You know that song, the one that goes, "the hand bone's connected to the wrist bone," and so on and so forth? Well, that's a good visualization of what's up with the streetlights.
The supply chain problems have created a break in the chain of events that need to happen for lights to get lit and for trees to get planted. Derby traced the problem backward from trees going in the ground, which will be the last thing that happens.
"We need to wait till the electrical wires are run to each tree grate because otherwise the backfill soil, mulching and weed barrier would need dug up to access the underground electrical boxes. The wiring cannot be run yet until the electrical cabinets are set. The electrical cabinets cannot be set until the interior components are received and installed (see supply chain issue above)," Derby said. "Clearly a domino effect situation."
Kendallville had originally expected light poles to be installed and working by the end of October, but the work has been plagued by delayed. Poles themselves didn't start going in until mid-November due to parts delays with brackets.
Once the lights were in, contractors were delayed after workers got hit with COVID-19 and that, combined with parts delays, have stalled the lighting into 2021.
The delay with electrical work has also delayed planting of new downtown trees, which the city has had since November but haven't been able to put into the ground.
The trees were never planned to be planted until early November anyway, since the city was advised the trees are best put into the ground while dormant for the winter.
That being said, the unplanted trees have now been sitting around for about two months. The city has taken some precautions to try to ensure the trees don't get damaged or die while waiting to get into soil.
"We spoke with the tree nursery and they suggested we cover the root balls in mulch 'just in case,'" Derby said, which the city planned to do last week.
Once ready, city street departments will be the ones dropping trees into their appropriate spots in the sidewalk tree grates, so that job should wrap up with little delay as soon as everything else is done.
City leaders are overall pleased with the streetscape project and residents have been positive about the look of the new lights downtown. The waiting, however, has been less popular.
"I’ve had nothing but positive comments on the street light poles and I, along with everyone else, am very anxious to see them lit up," Derby said. "Seems that we are discovering all the time more and more ways in which COVID has made everything more difficult."
