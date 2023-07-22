3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Kathryn I Gibson, 20, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on a probation violation. Gibson was held without bond.
Trae M. Himes, 20, of the 6300 block of South C.R. 425E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Himes was held without bond.
Kayleb A. Stadelman, 21, of the 8300 block of Southeast Lamber Street, Portland, Oregon, was arrested ta 12:43 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony. Stadelman was held without bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
Stephanie Tikkanen, 41, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Tikkanen posted a cash bond and was released Thursday.
Cain Slone, 31, of the 8100 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to a charge of criminal mischief, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Ernesto Gomez-Lopez, 25, of the 200 block of Babcock Street, Topeka, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Thursday by Topeka police on a charge of operating while never receiving a license. Gomez-Lopez posted bond and was released Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.