LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is at home again in Ligonier. The foundation opened its doors to the public for an open house on Tuesday afternoon in a building that has served as a former city hall and a former fire station.

The foundation’s new address is P.O. Box 210, 103 W. 3rd St., Ligonier IN 46747. The phone number is 894-3335.

