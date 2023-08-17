LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is at home again in Ligonier. The foundation opened its doors to the public for an open house on Tuesday afternoon in a building that has served as a former city hall and a former fire station.
The foundation’s new address is P.O. Box 210, 103 W. 3rd St., Ligonier IN 46747. The phone number is 894-3335.
Furniture was still sparse in the offices and only a few pieces of art were hung on the robin-egg blue walls, and the staff is still unpacking boxes. Executive director Margarita White was pleased with the progress.
White said the foundation is celebrating its new headquarters by offering three match opportunities for endowment funds to grow and for the public to support the good works of the foundation. The board of directors has set aside $100,000 for each of the three matches, White said in a news release.
The maximum amount matched will be $10,000 per named organization fund, on a first come, first served basis.
The match opportunities began Tuesday and will conclude May 31, 2024. The match opportunities are:
• $1 for $1 for gifts made to the Community Impact Fund
• $1 for $1 for gifts made to new and existing endowment funds. These restrictions apply: Gifts to spendable (gifts to cash) are not eligible. Existing named organization funds with more than one fund are eligible for a maximum of $10,000 to one fund. The $10,000 maximum match applies to all new and existing endowment funds
• $2 for $1 for gifts made to the Operating Endowment Fund.
The Community Impact Fund provides support through grants to agencies and organizations that make Noble County a better place to call home. Grant opportunities include non-profit agencies or organizations, local school districts, area police and fire departments and many others. When the Community Impact Fund grows, the more funding is available for these recipients.
New and existing endowment funds serve as support to designated non-profits and scholarships. When the endowment grows for these funds, so does the distribution. Existing names organization or agency funds are encouraged to grow their endowment support. To start a new endowment fund to support a favorite cause, contact Margarita White at Margarita@CFNoble.org or call 260-894-3335.
The Community Foundation’s Operating Endowment Fund supports the operating budget of the foundation. This funding ensures the foundation can continue to provide staffing to oversee the grantmaking processes, scholarship management, financial prudence, leadership, and youth philanthropy that has been provided for 32 years.
