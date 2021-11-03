KENDALLVILLE — For the first time, Kendallville is moving forward in setting some ground rules for maintaining and improving its historic downtown.
After a nearly hour-long town hall discussion ahead of the Kendallville City Council Tuesday, council members introduced and approved on first reading and ordinance that would establish a historic preservation commission for the city.
That commission, if approved and formed, would then take on the process of establishing a historic district covering the downtown and developing guidelines for what buildings owners can do and furthermore should aspire to do when making physical changes to their buildings.
Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey minced no words after the ordinance was introduced, stating that he thinks the preservation effort could be a historic benefit for the historic Main Street corridor.
“I’ve set behind this desk for 26 years. Every year I hear we’ve not done anything for our downtown,” Dazey said. “This is the biggest and best opportunity we’ve ever had in this community.”
Kendallville must make a move now, as having a historic preservation is a key requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant the city was awarded this fall. Although Kendallville introduced the concept on its own about a decade ago — an effort that was ultimately defeated by a coalition of business owners who were opposed to it — the city has to act now or forfeit that large state award.
“Passing this ordinance and formation of the preservation commission is essential to receiving this $2 million grant,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
Even still, city officials had been moving in the direction of establishing some local standards anyway, especially with the recent millions poured into downtown investment in projects such as the downtown streetscape and numerous 50/50 matching grants from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
In the town hall meeting prior to the council meeting, Todd Zeiger, director of the north region office for Indiana Landmarks, boiled down the purpose and function of historic preservation commissions in Indiana.
Three main points that emerged were these: the commission is made up of local residents, who aim to protect the community’s characters; preservation, maintaining what exists or trying to replicate it as closely as possible is the primary goal; and that setting rules and standards for the district holds every building owner accountable to each other and ultimately raises the investment level in the district long-term.
The seven-member board will be selected by the mayor and have to be approved by the Kendallville City Council, with members serving three-year terms.
On Tuesday, Handshoe revealed that she had already received committment from four people to serve on the new board — construction contractor, downtown building owner and former redevelopment commission member Keith Ballard, downtown building owner and Kendallville Car Show organizer Stephane Langelier, Kendallville historian and retired KPC Media Group publisher and president Terry Housholder, and Kendallville Restorations Inc. member and neighborhood revitalization enthusiast Jerry Spaw.
The mayor and council are in the process of locking in three more members who would be officially appointed to the commission if its formed.
Commissions are made up of neighbors and owners, who have a vested interest in seeing their communities prosper, Zeiger said.
“The commission is just a bunch of folks who live in the community here who have experience with design, construction of older, historic buildings,” Zeiger said. “It’s you. It’s Kendallville’s historic preservation commission. It’s not me or anyone else.”
Having a historic district and a preservation commission doesn’t compel any building owner to do work. Routine repairs and maintenance are also generally fine to do without any additional intervention by the commission, so owners who are just interested in keeping up their buildings should have no problems.
But when a building owner looks to make an upgrade or make changes to the structure or character of their building, those projects go before the commission for review.
Handshoe clarified that any and all projects of that nature would have to go before the commission for review. In previous meetings, Handshoe erroneously said that would only be required for work connected to grants or local tax dollars, but that’s not the case.
In an effort to allay common concerns about a heavy-handed commission effectively telling building owners what they can or can’t do with their buildings, Zeiger said the process is almost always much more cooperative and collaborative, with commissions helping to guide owners toward historically acceptable improvements.
“It’s not the intent to make it all a museum. The intent is to preserve as much of the original building as possible,” Zeiger explained. “The goal is to preserve the authentic nature of what you’ve got.”
On an ideal level, Zeiger said there’s three different levels. At the top, saving and restoring original features is always the best and most preferred options. In cases where something can’t be saved in its original form, fixing it with new materials in replica is next best. Lastly, in situations where authentic features are beyond saving or replacing, the goal is to create something new that matches and fits in with the historic theme.
The commission is there to represent the ideal case, but balancing that with the resources, scope and vision of the building owners to produce a best case result.
“We don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of the good,” Zeiger said.
Lastly, Zeiger said that having those rules in place elevates the entire district and results in long-term investment and growth. When building owners know that the ordinance protects them by ensuring that their neighbors won’t do something to hurt values or damage the downtown aesthetic, they end up being more likely to invest, which then raises the bar for all of the surrounding neighbors.
“If you look up these economic studies, it’s because that shared vision is there … I’m protected that the neighbor is going to do the same thing and my investment is protected by that,” Zeiger said.
While the new ordinance does contain some teeth in terms of enforcement mechanisms, which can include fines or lawsuits to stop work, Zeiger said in more than 25 years there have been very few cases where it’s ever come to that.
Instead, even when there are disputes or disagreements, protracted negotiation between building owners, the commission and outside resources poised to help almost always result in a good resolution.
“I can count on one hand we’ve been on the enforcement side with the commissions and those situations have been an egregious thumbing of the nose,” Zeiger said. “It doesn’t do anybody any good to end up there, everybody loses in some respect.”
One other notable development Tuesday was regarding a possible two-step establishment of a historic district. The ordinance, as written, allows for a phased-in historic district, with an initial three-year period during which commission approval would only be needed for activities like demolition or new construction.
Zeiger explained that’s an option but not a requirement, and said he would advise Kendallville to forego that in favor of a full-powered historic district from the start, meaning any building changes would need to run through the approval process first.
Upon questioning from city council members, Zeiger again clarified that routine maintenance generally does not require approval from the commission. For example, replacing a flat roof with another flat roof or fixing up a facade using the same materials that are already there, would get an automatic OK without the preservation commission having to get involved.
With a lot of discussion on the topic Tuesday, council members ultimately approved the first reading of the ordinance 4-0, with board member Corey Boese absent.
The ordinance is expected to come up for second reading at the next council meeting on Nov. 16. at 7 p.m.
In other business Tuesday, the city council:
• Heard from Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley, who said firefighters received excellent assistance from a Kendallville Police Department drone while fighting a blaze at The Wash ‘N’ Dry coin laundry on Iddings street last week. The drone helped firefighters better assess the fire in progress and coordinate their effort.
• Heard from a man who said he was planning on buying the former Rudy’s Bar and Grill building on North Main Street and needed information about what he could or couldn’t do inside the building. The man said he would also be interested in purchasing the former Relaxation Station next door and knocking through a wall to connect both buildings. The mayor referred him to city building inspector Dave Lange for that information.
• Approved elected official salaries on second reading. Salaries for 2022 are as follows: Mayor, $67,028.62; clerk-treasurer, $63,542.10; Kendallville City Council members and Board of Works and Public Safety members, $5,500.
