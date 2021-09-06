KENDALLVILLE — Local officials and builders ceremonially broke ground on a new industrial shell building in mid-July, but no actual ground has moved yet at the construction site.
At the time on July 15, local development leaders said construction could begin as early as the following week, although that didn't happen as preparations for the build are still underway.
The shell building slated for the northwest corner of Ohio Street and Weston Avenue, just south of the Lippert plant, will be a $2.2 million structure covering 75,000 square feet with 30-foot tall ceilings. The project is being built on speculation of future industrial development and economic development officials expect the building could sell fast and be filling with a new firm quickly after its completion.
Developer Noble County Spec Building LLC has teamed up with Leatherman Construction to do the build on the project.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Directory Gary Gatman said ongoing discussions about where the building with actually sit have pushed back the construction time line.
"The developer is in talks with several groups that will impact the placement of the building vs. what was originally planned. To keep with the delivery schedule, they will start earthwork shortly while they continue conversations with the interested prospects," Gatman said.
A shell building is just like it sounds, the shell of an industrial business location. The building will be built initially with a concrete floor, four walls, a roof and some other utility connections, but would otherwise be left open until the building is sold.
The building should give Noble County one strong lead on new site selection leads, as Gatman has previously said the county typically has to pass on upward of 80% of leads due to lack of buildings or sites that meet the qualifications.
Kendallville granted a 10-year tax break on the new real property development to help defray the tax cost of the building over the first decade, among other local financial support.
The modified schedule on that abatement has a 0% tax rate for the first two years, before taxes phase-in progressively over the remaining eight.
The modern-sized shell building should instantly become Noble County’s best prospect and will likely rise to one of the top sites available in all of northeast Indiana.
After being sold, the building will then be finished out to the needs of tenant and that finishing process is likely to add upward of another $1 million in investment to the building, then new equipment and new jobs when whatever firm moves in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.