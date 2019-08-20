INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grant program administered by the state will help LaGrange County and 28 other communities update their 911 call centers.
Twenty-nine 911 call centers across Indiana will divide $2.8 million in federal grant funds to enhance 911 equipment.
The grant money, provided by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, was made available to help Indiana 911 call centers interconnect the 911 network and core services, as well as to help to facilitate migration to a digital, IP-enabled emergency network.
The grant is a 60/40 match program where local governments are required to pay 40% of their project cost while the other 60% is covered by the federal funding.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said his office will be using the grant to help it transition to new computer assisted dispatching equipment.
Indiana dispatch centers submitted sub-grant applications to the Statewide 911 Board administering the funds. These applications were reviewed and then submitted to NHTSA for final approval.
“The grant provided the opportunity for many of these counties to purchase the necessary upgrades that they may not otherwise have been able to afford,” said Ed Reuter, executive director of the Statewide 911 Board. “These upgrades will have a significant impact on 911 services across the state.”
The money will be used in 29 communities to fund 36 different projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.