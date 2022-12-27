2 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Shane J. Heitz, 50, of the 400 block of Prospect Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Heitz was held without bond.
Billy J. Ritchie, 53, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging Class A misdemeanors. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was held without bond.
